On June 11, 2024, Buck Sylvester, age 66, of Oroville suddenly passed away. Buck was born November 6, 1957, to Austin and Elsie (Libbie) Sylvester of Tonasket, where he lived until he met the love of his life, Julie, and moved to Oroville.

Buck and Julie met when he was just 18 years old and were together ever since, just recently celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They had two children, Bryce Sylvester and Dara (Chris) Mitchell and three grandchildren, Gemma, Dominick and Taiman, who were his entire world.

Buck is also survived by his sister, Linda (Leland) Brandt; sister-in-law, Tedi (Norris) Fletcher; brothers, John Sylvester, Rich (Sydney) Sylvester and brother-in-law, Kim (Betty) Hirst. He also had many nieces and nephews who were very dear to him. He loved them just like his own children.

Buck served a long career (45 years) with the Department of Natural Resources, where he worked his way up the ladder performing numerous different roles. He was so good at his job, extremely knowledgeable, and able to complete any task handed to him even under the most stressful situations. Buck loved his job and the people he worked with. They were more than coworkers to him, they were family. He had been retired from the DNR for four years and was still in contact with many of them.

Buck was a long-standing member of the Oroville Masonic Lodge. He was funny, kind, incredibly smart and loving. You would find him at any event entertaining and playing with the kids as he always stayed a big-kid at heart. He was a self-proclaimed “Buck-Guyver” as he was able to fix anything with anything on hand. He called himself an Uber driver for Gemma and her friends and loved playing Hay Day with his family.

In his own words, “Everyone needs an Uncle Buck,” and he will be dearly missed.

There will be a gathering later this summer to celebrate his life.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.