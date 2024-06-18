Paving project will fix cracks on trio of Omak-area roads in Okanogan County

OMAK – Three roads in Okanogan County will be repaired the week of June 17.

A contractor will begin crack-sealing a six-mile stretch of State Route 215, from milepost 0 to milepost 6 between Okanogan and Omak. Work is scheduled to run from Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In addition, the contractor will work a 1.5 mile stretch of SR 155 near the Dayton Street intersection in Omak. The same work schedule applies.

Lastly, contractors will repair just under half a mile of SR 155 Spur, on milepost 80 in Omak, with a similar schedule.

Travelers should expect flagger-controlled traffic, pilot cars and parking restrictions along the way on all three sites. Pedestrians will be allowed to pass through all three work zones.

These projects all form part of the Strategic Paving Project 2024, which has already fixed roads in Adams and Grant counties this spring.

Updates on traffic control will be posted on the WSDOT real-time travel map.