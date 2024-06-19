Welcome Home non-medical in-home care agency

OKANOGAN COUNTY – Welcome Home Care LLC, a non-medical in-home care agency, offers services for Okanogan, Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Lincoln counties.

Kellie Davies, a Registered Nurse, is the proud owner of two Adult Family Homes. Her business partner, Savannah Knowlton, is a WSU graduate with a degree in Social Science and a Resident Manager of an adult family home.

Davies and Knowlton said they value their families, exploring the beauty of our county, staying active and providing their clients with the highest standard of care.

“Working in the field of Senior Living we identified an unmet need in our community. It has been heartbreaking to turn families away when the adult family homes are full and hear stories of limited options while experiencing immediate needs. We wanted to be part of the solution in our community,” said Knowlton.

After much research, Knowlton and Davies decided to partner and open Welcome Home Care LLC, a non-medical in-home care agency.

According to Home Health Care News, for the last 20 years, the home care industry has predicted that “the home” would serve as the future center of health care. Senior care services can help reduce hospitalization and institutionalization rates among older adults.

“Our goal is to be the preferred senior care provider and care for individuals who want to age in place in the comfort of their home, require assistance until they are admitted at their desired facility or are returning home from the hospital,” said Knowlton.

According to Knowlton, families in the community are looking for quality and immediate solutions for their loved ones.