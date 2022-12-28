Betty Evalene Grigsby (Colbert) (Bell), age 92, passed away November 13, 2022 at Windriver Place Assisted Living in Spokane, Washington. Betty Evalene Colbert was born October 24, 1930 near Synarep, Washington to Evan and Cora Colbert.

One of nine children, she grew up in the Molson/Chesaw area of Northern Okanogan Valley.

She married Irvine L. Bell in Colville, Washington after WW2 and started their life together working on an apple orchard near Loomis, Washington. She had four children, Larry, Carol, Kenneth and Duane Bell.

She loved her flowers, gardening and kept her house and family neat and on track. She taught her children a strong work ethic and moral compass, to work hard and set goals. She was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and rarely missed watching them play on Sundays.

Her husband, Irvine Bell, passed away in the fall of 1977, after 31 years of marriage.

She married John Grigsby on June 22, 1985 and moved to Spokane, Washington. They loved horses and they attended all the major rodeos in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. She and John loved spending time on her son’s (Duane’s) cattle ranch looking after the cows and horses. She was a true country girl! John passed away on November 21, 2011. Her eldest son, Larry Bell, passed away on Dec. 6, 2015.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Bell of Spokane; Kenneth Bell (Teddie) of

Spokane and Duane Bell of Springdale Washington. She had 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

At Betty’s request, no funeral services will be held. Her family will gather to celebrate her life in the spring at the family cemetery in Synarep, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Horizon Hospice, 608 E. Holland Ave., Spokane Washington 99218.

“Life isn’t about how you survived the storm, it’s about how you dance in the rain!”