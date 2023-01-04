Mark Rabenold

On the evening of December 23, 2022 at 9:15 p.m., Mark Alan Rabenold passed away at his home in Oroville Washington at the age of 65 due to complications from liver and kidney failure surrounded by his six children and close family friend Jay E. Hurst of Oroville.

Born in Orange County California on February 20, 1957, to Raymond and Doris Rabenold, Mark was the eldest of three children.

He is survived by his son, Karl (39) of Okanogan Washington; his daughter, Kathrine Dell (35) of Colorado; his son, Noah (32) of Riverside Washington; his daughter, Rebekah Dell (31) of Okanogan; his son, Hans (29) of Dayton, Washington; his daughter, Elizabeth Hall (26) of Reno, Nevada; his father, Raymond (92) of Laguna woods, California; his brother, Paul Rabenold of Reno; his sister, Debbie Quant of Huntington Beach, California; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In his youth and early adulthood he moved around quite a bit but he eventually settled in Washington state. Having lived for a few years on the western side of the state, Mark and his family made the decision to move to North Central Washington into the lovely and peaceful Okanogan County near the small town of Havillah to a piece of land he lovingly named Glenraven, where he and his first wife Jeri raised their six children.

Mark was a man of many talents and a big believer in self-education; there were very few jobs that he didn’t know how to do, and do well, and anything he didn’t know he made sure to learn. A self-proclaimed renaissance man, Mark liked having the ability to be self-reliant and it was a quality that he made sure to instill in his children. Mark was a charming and charismatic man who had a way of touching the lives of people around him. He loved to have conversations on various topics and could always find a way to add something interesting to whatever discussion was being had. He had a way of making you feel warm and welcome in his presence. Mark was a very influential leader and integral part of the community, many will remember him from his years spent as a radio broadcaster and from his many, many letters to the editor in the local papers.

Mark’s presence in our community will be greatly missed as well as his kind heart and warm nature. Mark will always be remembered for his ability to make time for others no matter how busy he was, and to make each person feel important and valued. Mark will be greatly missed by the friends, family, and people of the community whose lives he touched.

His services will be held at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren on January 14th at 11 a.m., burial will follow the service, with potluck luncheon at the Oroville Eagles immediately following.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.