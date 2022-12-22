Joelle Hawkins, of Tonasket, Washington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Joelle was born to Ole Drew and Edith Drew in Lakeview, Oregon, September 8th, 1939.

Her family then moved back to Tonasket, Washington where Joelle was raised. She met and married her high school sweetheart Jim Hawkins in 1955. They moved to the family farm in the Whitestone Lake area where they raised their three children.

When Joelle wasn’t busy working on the farm with Jim, you could find her outdoors gardening, caring for her beautiful roses, or picking her strawberries. Strawberries that were so bountiful she would often call on neighbors to pick a bowl or two.

Joelle also loved to bake and she shared her baked goods with others whenever given the opportunity. She was most well known for her apple crisp. Many times, this delicious dessert sold for hundreds of dollars at dessert auctions and was even requested as graduation and wedding gifts.

Joelle was a lover of athletics. She rarely missed an opportunity to watch the Seattle Mariners or Gonzaga Bulldogs. Her favorites teams were always the ones dressed in blue and gold representing her hometown of Tonasket. Joelle and Jim spent many years following the Tonasket Tigers around the state and were a staple at football and basketball games. Even after the passing of her husband, Joelle would still find a way to cheer on the Tonasket Tigers, whether it be from the stands, her little red pickup, or through the radio.

There were many things Joelle treasured in life, but none were above her family. She never missed a chance to tell her friends about all the wonderful things her family was up to. She loved fiercely and proudly and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Jim Hawkins; parents, Ole and Edith Drew and brother, Skip Drew. Joelle is survived by her three children, Jollie Evans, Jackie (Pete) Maycumber and Jay (Teresa) Hawkins; her seven grandchildren and their families.

A celebration of life will be held in Tonasket in spring/summer 2023.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.