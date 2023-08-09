Barbara J. Housley Booker

Barbara J. Housley Booker, age 71, of Oroville, Washington succumbed to injuries and passed on July 31, 2023, in Seattle, Washington at Harborview Medical Center. She was born June 10, 1952 and grew up in Vidalia, Louisiana.

Barbara was fortunate to have lived in many places including Germany, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Alaska. Home was always where her heart was, and her heart was with her family. She took her wonderful smile and positive outlook everywhere she went. Never a complainer, Barbara always looked on the bright side, was ready to do her part and then some. She loved and was proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved harvest time for cherries and apples mainly because it brought everyone together.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Edward Housley of Vidalia, Louisiana and two grandchildren, Adam Booker-Sultan and Joseph Booker-Sultan of Temple, Texas. She is survived by four brothers, Eddie and wife Margaret, Andy and wife Aaronette, Bobby and wife Martha and Danny and wife Sondra; three children, Ronald and wife Robin, Edward and wife Daphne and Teresa and husband Jason; Eight grandchildren, Ashley and husband Jake, Austin and wife Olivia, Hannah and husband Caleb, Jacob, Sierra, Kane, Brody and Emmit; three great grandchildren, Hayley, Emily and Mallory; 12 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

She had too many friends and family to list, but that does not diminish what they meant to her. A Celebration of Life for her will be announced and held at a later date.