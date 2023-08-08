County-wide burn ban now in place prohibiting all outdoor burning

OKANOGAN – A county-wide burn ban went into effect Aug. 4 after the Okanogan County Commissioners passed a resolution prohibiting all outdoor burning, including campfires in Okanogan County.

The Fire Advisory Committee, consisting of representatives from DNR, Emergency Management, Fire Chiefs, Forest Service and the Sheriff’s Office meets when necessary to discuss the burn restriction and burn ban process and fire danger levels and makes recommendations to the Okanogan County Commissioners. Using this information, the commissioners adopted the resolution putting the county-wide restrictions in effect.

This resolution does not apply to areas within city limits, silvicultural burning on lands regulated solely by the state Department of Resources (DNR) Outdoor Burning Rules and Regulations, fire in DNR recreation sites and campgrounds, or on U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Protected Lands and within the Colville Reservation. The DNR, USFS and Colville Tribes may have similar burn restrictions/bans in effect. Some private parcels may also have DNR restrictions if they include a DNR Fire Tax Assessment. This can be found on county tax statements.

The county-wide burn ban states:

No field/pile/rubbish/rule/slash/yard vegetation or non-emergent agricultural burning on private lands within Okanogan County.

Campfires/Recreational Fires are not allowed.

The Burn Ban is implemented when High Fire Conditions exist prohibiting all outdoor burning, including recreational fires and when rescinded will revert back to a burn restriction.

Check with your city or town for burning rules/restrictions. The Okanogan County Emergency Management webpage will be the official host page for all the burn restriction/ban information for all private property in unincorporated areas of Okanogan County.

On the Colville Reservation contact Mt. Tolman Fire Center for burning rules/restrictions, 509-634-3100.

Visit the DNR website for their fire danger and outdoor burning restrictions for lands managed by DNR.

DNR burning restrictions may apply to private property if the property owner is assessed a DNR Fire Control tax. This can be found on your county tax statement).

Visit the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest or the Colville National Forest websites for fire danger and outdoor burning restrictions for lands managed by the Forest Service.

For Air Quality burn bans go to DOE and climate information.

Fireworks are Illegal in unincorporated areas of the county as described in the county code.

If you do see a wildfire, call 911 or Okanogan County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 509-422-7232 Option 4. When reporting a wildfire remember, the location is of the utmost importance, know your surroundings.

Other important phone numbers and websites:

DNR 1-800-323-BURN(2876), https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/

U.S. Forest Service Tonasket Ranger District 509-486-2186

U.S. Forest Service Methow Valley Ranger District 509-996-4003

https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/okawen/alerts-notices/?cid=fsbdev3_053600

Colville Confederated Tribes (Mt. Tolman) 509-634-3100

https://www.colvilletribes.com/mt-tolman-fire-control