Six veterans honored in “Post Everlasting” ceremony

The lives of six military veterans and members of the American Legion Post 82 were honored Saturday, Aug. 5. Laura Knowlton/staff photo

TONASKET- On Saturday, Tonasket American Legion Post 82 honored two Vietnam War and four Korean War veterans during a “Post Everlasting” ceremony, Aug 5.

The ceremony, “Post Everlasting” was held to give a final farewell to Post Legionnaires who passed away during the last year.

Post Commander Christopher Brock said the observance is held to salute departed Post members and thank them for their contribution and service to the country, community and Post.

The ceremony is the first to be held at the Armed Forces Legacy in Tonasket.

“It is my sad duty to report that Richard Beaghan, Dal Dagnon, Richard Jeffries, Glen Maxwell, Ward Seim and William Taylor have been called from our midst and gone to report to the Commander of all,” said Jeff Bergh of American Legion Post 82.

There was a sacred silence that fell over the crowd as fellow post members assembled rifles in remembrance of the six men, recognizing their service in the Armed Forces of the United States.

“This moment is sacred with the almost visible presence of the one who has gone before. We come to honor the memory of the ones who offered their life in the service of our country and who have now enrolled in that great spirit army, whose footfalls cause no sound, but in the memory of mankind, their souls go marching on, sustained by the pride of service in time of war. Because of them our lives are free; because of them our nation lives; because of them the world is blessed. May this service deepen our reverence for our departed friend,,” said Bergh.

Jeff Bridges, Post Adjutant placed an American Legion cap on the rifles of remembrance.

A prayer was offered by a Chaplain Kitty Bridges, “May their souls rest in peace.”

Adjutant Bridges entered the names of the departed comrades in the record of members of Brick-Smith-Schmeling Post 82.

Bugler Patti Hill played “Taps” in memory of all the members of Post Everlasting of the American Legion. The ceremony ended with a gun salute.

“Their service will not be forgotten,” said Brock.