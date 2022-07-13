ProDentim Reviews [Warning!]

According to a recent study, people with good teeth have a high population of good bacteria in the mouth. Unknown to most people, many dental cleaning products, such as toothpaste and mouthwash solutions, have ingredients that can affect the mouth microbiome environment.

The research aimed at explaining why teeth may survive for centuries in fossils, while in the mouth, they can be destroyed by something as simple as a chocolate bar or candy. Against this backdrop, the idea of ProDentim was born. Research reveals that harmful bacteria can thrive in the mouth because of the accumulation of leftover food items.

ProDentim aims to help users maintain better oral health and teeth while eliminating harmful bacteria, which cause bad odors and tooth decay. Does ProDentim work? What are its ingredients? Where can users find it? Read on to learn more in this ProDentim review.

What is ProDentim?

According to the official website, ProDentim is unique—far from anything ever tried or experienced in oral health. The manufacturers say it’s the only product in the world that contains up to 3.5 billion probiotic cultures and nutrients that work to fill the mouth with good bacteria.

Available as chewable tablets, ProDentim supports good oral health while protecting the gums and teeth. Clinical studies prove the probiotics used in its formulation support oral health by replenishing the beneficial bacteria in the mouth. The ingredients used in making the tablets are carefully selected for their ability to provide users with dental health and strength.

ProDentim tablets work effectively and efficiently to help users fight health and hygiene problems, including cracked or chipped teeth and bleeding gums. Besides, the manufacturers claim that the supplement can whiten teeth and eliminate teeth sensitivity.

Key Features of ProDentim

Natural Formula

No stimulants

Easy to Use

Non-habit-forming

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

How Does ProDentim Work?

According to the official website, scientists have recently discovered a new cause of dental diseases: an imbalance in oral health in the absence of good bacteria. The manufacturers of ProDentim believe that everyday dental hygiene products such as toothpaste and mouthwash can erode the population of good bacteria in the mouth.

To help users maintain healthy and stronger teeth and gums, there is a need to replenish good bacteria in the mouth to create a healthy oral environment. For this reason, ProDentim embraces five scientifically approved potent strains that combine 3.5 billion good bacteria into one convenient chewable tablet. While probiotics are generally marketed as helping the digestive system, the mouth is the first step in that process, so it would make sense that it could also benefit from probiotics.

The ProDentim probiotic tablets work by increasing the helpful bacteria in the mouth to outcompete the harmful bacteria. It also promotes restful sleep and good digestion. It works for all ages and medical conditions with ingredients proven safe and without any side effects.

Additionally, ProDentim is produced in a facility under certified Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which means they follow strict health and safety procedures. Even so, the manufacturers don’t recommend the supplement for anyone with an existing medical condition or someone currently on prescription medication. The same advice applies to pregnant women and nursing mothers. Such users should consult their doctors before using the supplement.

ProDentim Ingredients

Each ProDentim tablet contains 3.5 billion probiotic strains in a blend of five unique ingredients. These ingredients are cited as helping to support oral health:

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Promotes better gum health

It supports sinuses to remain free and open

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Alleviates inflammation

Promotes a healthy mouth environment

B-lactis BL-04

Promotes balancing of good bacteria in the mouth

Clears the respiratory tract

It helps maintain a healthy immune system

BLIS K-12

Promotes better oral health

It supports the respiratory tract

It helps maintain a healthy immune system

BLIS M-18

It helps with teeth whitening

Promotes better oral health

Promotes oral cleanliness

In addition to these ingredients, the supplement contains a proprietary blend of five plants and minerals. This blend includes:

Inulin: a prebiotic fiber that serves as food and helps support good bacteria

Malic acid: obtained from strawberries (and apples), helps in maintaining tooth whiteness and combatting dry mouth

Dicalcium Phosphate: supports tooth health

Spearmint: helps keep fresh breath

Peppermint: works as a natural anti-inflammatory agent

ProDentim Benefits

ProDentim helps provide benefits such as:

Assists in maintaining healthy gums and teeth

Supports balancing of oral bacteria

Promotes natural tooth color

Promotes overall oral health and hygiene

As shown on the official website, users should chew one tablet slowly in the morning daily to acquire the mentioned benefits. As advised by the company, ProDentim supports the entire body, gums, and teeth when used consistently. Each bottle of the supplement contains 30 chewable tablets, which are enough for one month.

ProDentim Pricing and Moneyback Guarantee

ProDentim tablets are only available through the product’s official website. All interested buyers must pass through the website to place their orders. The manufacturer accepts various payment options, including PayPal and major credit and debit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and Amex.

Here are the current prices:

Buy one bottle of ProDentim at $69 (30-day supply)

Buy three bottles of ProDentim at $59 per bottle (90-day supply)

Buy six bottles of ProDentim at $49 per bottle (180-day supply)

Importantly, the multi-bottle orders of 3 and 6 bottles come with two bonuses each:

Bonus #1: Bad Breath Gone—One Day Detox

Bonus #2: Hollywood White Teeth at Home

The manufacturer also provides free shipping for every order regardless of the size. Additionally, each order is covered by an ironclad 60-day moneyback guarantee. Any customer who is not impressed by the results can ask for a refund within two months after purchase.

To initiate the refund process, customers just need to email customer service at contact@prodentim-product.com.

ProDentim Final Verdict

The ProDentim supplement was developed to help users maintain strong gums and teeth while keeping fresh breath. As shown on the product’s official website, the supplement embraces all-natural ingredients to support the helpful bacteria in your mouth.

Besides, ProDentim helps eliminate plaque and harmful bacteria from the mouth. This leaves users with a healthy mouth cavity while maintaining stronger gums and whiter teeth. With better oral health, users can also experience improved self-esteem and a radiant smile. Visit the official website and order ProDentim today!

