Dolly Mae Sneve

Dolly Mae Sneve, age 83 of Oroville, Washington, passed away at her home on June 21, 2022. She was born October 8, 1938 in Oroville to parents Robert and Dorothy Riste.

Dolly was raised in Oroville graduating from Oroville High School in 1956 and that same year she was also May Day Queen. The following year she married Jerry Sneve on August 31, 1957. They lived in Ellensburg, Washington where she worked as a secretary while Jerry finished college. In 1960, Jerry got a teaching position in Lind, Washington and they raised their four children. While in Lind, Dolly was on a bowling league, taught Sunday school and was a senior Girl Scout leader.

In 1976 the family moved to Oroville to take over management of the Oroville Golf Club. In the summer of 1997 Jerry passed away after a long illness and Dolly continued as manager until retiring in 2014 and moving to town. She enjoyed her remaining years working in her yard, enjoying her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dolly is survived by her children, Sam (Kim) Sneve of Oroville, Cindy (Tim) Boyer of Oroville, JB (Laurie) Sneve of Carlsbad, California and Mary (Randy) Thornton of Oroville; sister, Victoria Dillon and sister-in-law, Marian Farrell; seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Riste; her husband, Jerry; brothers, Alan, Bob, Ben and Mike and grandson Sidney Adam.

At her request no services will be held.