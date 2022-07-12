Arctos Portable AC Reviews – Scam or Fake Hype?

Is the summer heat starting to take a toll on your mind and body? It’s not surprising, seeing that extreme heat is associated with being sweaty, exhausted, and uncomfortable, which in turn might introduce mental fog (and drop productivity levels). Dehydration from the heat can be dangerous, and if you don’t cool off, you risk developing heat stroke, which can be life-threatening. Luckily, we’ve reached a point where cooling can be achieved without spending hundreds or thousands of dollars. Small personal air coolers, such as the Arctos Portable AC, offer an affordable alternative to traditional air conditioners. Let’s take a closer look at the Arctos!

What is an Arctos Portable AC?

The Arctos Portable AC is a personal air cooler (AC) and humidifier designed to overcome the hot summer weather while supporting people whose budget is too restrictive for an air conditioner. Besides the ability to sustain the perfect, comforting temperature, Arctos Portable AC also acts as a humidifier, i.e., it reduces dryness in the air. For people who might be challenging the idea that an air cooler can promote comparable results to an air conditioner, but at a smaller scale, let’s look at how the Arctos Portable AC works.

How does it work?

The Arctos Portable AC’s overall mechanism is twofold because of the use of two primary technologies. These include:

Evaporative Technology

As implied in its name, evaporative technology harnesses the concept of evaporation to cool air temperatures. The best way to explain this is by going over the Arctos Portable AC uses. Upon setting up the unit, individuals will be asked to complete two steps. First, pour either cool water or cool water with ice cubes into the water tank found atop. Second, soak the included filter (found within its drawer) with water and put it back in its place.

When the unit is turned on, warm air that passes through the soaked filter will be evaporated. In the process, the heat is removed, which in turn drops temperatures. Why does evaporation cool things down? Every action requires energy, and so the act of converting liquid to vapor comes at the cost of heat. Bear in mind that this technology is most beneficial for people residing in hot, arid climates, as the temperature drops will be significant. Otherwise, individuals risk experiencing a marginal cooling difference and a sticky situation (i.e., Arctos Portable AC adds moisture).

Filtration Technology

Filtration technology is a technology deployed to cleanse the air of dust, dirt, pollen, and other common airborne particles. As Arctos Portable AC draws in external air, these harmful components are eliminated well before cool air is released. This is a vital addition, given that hot air can exacerbate some of the adverse effects of cardiovascular illnesses and undesired respiratory symptoms. How can we neglect the fact that indoor air quality is probably as unhealthy as outdoor air quality?

What features does Arctos Portable AC have?

At this point, individuals should have noticed that despite being a unit that cools a smaller space, Arctos Portable AC has been designed using sophisticated technologies such as those listed below:

Compact & Transportable

The dimensions of Arctos Portable AC are 6.5 by 5.51 by 9.05 inches, making it a compact and easily transportable device. While individuals are asked never to carry the unit filled with water (i.e., 800ml water tank), even this is manageable thanks to the added handle. It goes without saying that size matters not, as Arctos Portable AC has plenty of functions to offer.

Cost-Efficient

A complete charge should produce up to 8 hours of cooling (also depends on fan speed). Hence, very little electricity will be needed to start Arctos Portable AC, having little to no impact on electricity bills. Of course, people who switch from air conditioners to air coolers will notice the most significant differences in their bills! Aside from electricity costs, Arctos Portable AC requires simple maintenance that is essentially cost-free on a yearly basis. The only component of this unit that needs replacement is the filter, but this is done once every 3 to 6 months. The better the care, the longer the lifespan of the filter.

Easy Setup & Maintenance

The setup is as straightforward as charging the unit, filling the water tank with cool water (and ice cubes for a chilling effect), soaking the filter (and returning it back into its drawer), and choosing a fan speed of choice. Likewise, maintenance steps entail gently scrubbing the exterior and occasionally cleaning (or replacing) the filter.

Quiet Operations & Fan Speed Options

What sets Arctos Portable AC apart from its competition is its overall design. According to the manufacturer, the unit is whisper-quiet so that it won’t disturb you whether you are working or sleeping. There are three fan speeds to choose from (i.e., low, medium, or high). On the topic of fan speeds, the airflow itself can be directed to one’s liking, thanks to the adjustable vents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Is the setup tedious for Arctos Portable AC?

On the contrary, Arctos Portable AC has been designed with an easy setup in mind. In fact, individuals are simply asked to charge the unit. Then, remove the filter from the drawer (found at the front), and soak it in water. Once that is completed, the filter goes back into the drawer, and the water tank located at the top of the unit must be filled with water. Water temperature is at the discretion of the user, but obviously, there’s no room for hot water! From there, it is a matter of playing around with the fan speeds and LED settings.

Where should Arctos Portable AC be set up?

Arctos Portable AC is better suited on a level surface, ideally closest to a nearby window. Other than being placed on a flat surface, you can use the Arctos unit anywhere since it doesn’t have to be plugged in.

What are the maintenance steps for Arctos Portable AC?

Minimal maintenance is encouraged to extend the lifespan of this portable AC. These steps typically entail wiping down the exterior using a soft, damp cloth and removing debris from the filter. Proper care of the filter also extends its lifespan to up to 6 months before requiring a replacement.

What does each Arctos Portable AC package include?

Based on existing customer reviews, every Arctos Portable AC purchase is accompanied by 1 USB cable and one instruction manual.

What is the wait time on my Arctos Portable AC shipment?

For orders placed within this continental U.S., the wait time is up to 7 business days. Elsewhere in the world, it may take up to 14 business days. Having said that, delays are possible, which might further the wait time to 30 business days. Individuals should contact customer support to initiate an investigation if the latter timeline is passed and the unit has yet to be received.

Does a refund policy protect Arctos Portable AC?

Yes, Arctos Portable AC includes a 60-day money-back guarantee. If within the first 60 days since receiving the unit, individuals do not experience any of the claims regarding powerful cooling or increased air moisture, customer service must be notified of a request for a refund. For the particulars of the refund policy, contact by:

Email: Arctos@rephelpdesk.com.

Phone: 1-866-304 4241

Mailing Address: Ontel Products Corp., 21 Law Drive, Fairfield, NJ 07004.

Purchasing the Arctos Portable AC

The Arctos Portable AC is only available from the official website. The dimensions of Arctos Portable AC naturally imply that more units will be needed for larger households or offices. To ensure that individuals aren’t breaking the bank to fulfill utmost cooling, the makers have since introduced the following discounts for single and bundle purchases:

1 Arctos™ Portable AC unit: $89.99 each

2 Arctos™ Portable AC units: $179.98 (or $89.99 each)

3 Arctos™ Portable AC units: $201.99 (or $67.33 each)

4 Arctos™ Portable AC units: $246.99 (or $61.75 each)

Final Thoughts

When people hear Arctos Portable AC, their minds should quickly refer to its cooling, moisture-adding, and air-filtering effects. That’s not all; this unit screams compactness, portability, quiet operations, and easy everything – set up, maintenance, and storage!

Although Arctos Portable AC only supports a personalized experience, it beats the costly and high-maintenance nature of traditional air conditioners and prevents dehydration and other exhausting symptoms linked to excruciating heat. Technically, this unit can also be used at any time during the year as a humidifier. Lastly, Arctos Portable AC operations depend highly on location, i.e., hot, arid climates. This should be the first factor to assess before proceeding to the list of features. Visit the official website to order your Arctos Portable AC unit today!

