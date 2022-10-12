Best 5 CBD Gummies for Pain in 2022

A great way to consume cannabidiol (CBD) is to eat CBD gummies. Their soft, candy-like appearance and texture makes them easy to digest and isn’t intimidating to first time users. There is no worry about how much to take, as each gummy contains a set amount of CBD which is displayed on the packaging.
CBD gummies can help with all sorts of health issues, ranging from chronic pain to anxiety, and from arthritis to insomnia. Many people are familiar with CBD and understand its health benefits. For those of you who are knew to CBD, read on to find out how the best CBD gummies for pain can help you.
One thing to bear in mind is that currently over-the-counter CBD gummies are not approved by the FDA. This does not mean they are unsafe, but it does mean you need to do your own research into the safety and efficiency of the products available. To clarify one point, some people think that CBD gummies are not legal. However, this is not true.
In 2018, a Farm Bill was passed allowing the extraction and sale of cannabidiol (CBD). Since then, CBD gummies have been completely legal.
The Top 5 CBD Gummies for Pain Available Today
There is a massive choice of CBD brands all fighting for your business today. Thanks to the ongoing research available to view online, customers can easily check out particular CBD products themselves. However, as with any industry, there are a lot of scams about.
Because of this, we made this review of the top CBD gummies for pain that you can safely buy today. All of the CBD gummies in this article have been reviewed and researched to make your choice more comfortable. Read on to find out our top picks for CBD gummies today.
Best full-spectrum CBD gummies: Jibe Wellness Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Best value CBD gummies: A+ Formulations Fruit CBD Gummies
Best extra-strength CBD gummies: Green Roads Relax Extra Strength CBD Gummies
Best relaxing CBD gummies: Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies for Chillin’
Best CBD gummies for joint pain: Daily Health CBD Extract Gummies
Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Jibe Wellness Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros
- GMO-free, 100% natural
- Triple filtered formula to remove harmful chemicals
- Less than 0.3% THC
- Great multi-buy discounts
Cons
- No free shipping
Our best pick is the Full Spectrum CBD Gummies for Stress from Jibe Wellness. These gummies are designed to reduce aches and pains, stress, anxiety, and promote overall wellness.
More importantly, Jibe Wellness have their gummies tested independently by third-party laboratories. This gives customers an unbiased report on their potency and quality. Jibe Wellness formulate their gummies using cold-pressed and unrefined CBD oil. This allows them to ensure their products are free of harmful radicals like lead, mercury, and arsenic.
Pricing
One bottle of Jibe Wellness’ full spectrum CBD gummies comes in at $69.99.
If you purchase 2 bottles, you get 1 free, making each bottle $52.92.
If you purchase 3 bottles, you get 2 free, making each bottle $39.99.
Use code FREEPACK2022 here at checkout to claim up to two free bottles.
Best Value CBD Gummies
A+ Formulations Fruit Flavored CBD Gummies
Transforming thousands of lives 1 gummy at a time
Pros
- Best discount package available
- Made with cold-pressed and unrefined CBD oil
Cons
- Only available in one flavor
These fruit flavored gummies provide a reliable and effective 10mg dosage of CBD per gummy. They are on par with many of their competitors by offering 30 gummies per tub.
A+ Formulations claim that their formula provides relief for chronic aches, promotes better sleep, and enhanced your mood. These claims are backed by their customer reviews and they offer a hassle-free 60-day money-back guarantee. This gives you 2 months to try these gummies without risking a dime.
Pricing
Regular pricing starts at $69.99 for one tub of 30 gummies.
Using the promo code via this link you can get your first tub for just $39.74 from the official A+ formulations website.
Best Extra-Strength CBD Gummies
Green Roads Relax – Best Extra Strength CBD Gummies for Relaxation
CBD Gummies for relaxation with delicious flavor and CBD to help you decompress.
Pros
- Biggest variety of flavors
- High and low strength options to suit all consumers
- Transparent website and inspiring company background
Cons
- No international shipping
Green Roads were founded by a licensed compounding pharmacist in the United States. In fact, they were the first of its kind to do so. As such, you can rest assured that their products are made by pharmacists with over 20 years of industry experience.
Green Roads Relax CBD Gummies are available in two strengths. For those dipping their toes into CBD for the first time, we recommend the 10mg of CBD per gummy option. Seasoned users would likely be better off with the higher 25mg potency on offer.
These gummies are available in a wide variety of flavors, including blue raspberry, lemon, cherry, green apple, and orange.
Our testers commented that the flavors each offer a nice balance of sweet and tangy sensation, and there was no high feeling after consumption.
Pricing
The 25mg tub will set you back $49.99, while the 10mg is understandably cheaper at $39.99. Each containers comes with 30 gummies.
If you’re keen to grab a bargain, both strengths offer a 20% discount with the subscribe and save model.
Get free shipping on your order from the official Green Roads site
Best Relaxing CBD Gummies
Sunday Scaries – CBD Gummies for Chillin
Relax and unwind with Sunday Scaries’ #1 product, taken to relieve stress
Pros
- Added vitamin B12 and D3
- Very open and transparent website
- Cheapest entry point on this list
Cons
- Tubs of 20 will need replacing more often than the industry standard 30+
Sunday Scaries’ cleverly marketed ‘Gummies for Chillin’ come with 20 gummy bears of 10mg broad-spectrum CBD per gummy plus the added benefits of vitamins B12 & D3.
They boast multiple industry certifications and provide great transparency into their brand and company mission on their website.
Pricing
With the cheapest option on our list at $29 for a tub of 20 gummies, Sunday Scaries are the most accessible brand to beginners. You get to try CBD at a very low price before committing to some of the more costly brands.
Also, you can get these gummies on interest-free finance via Sezzle.
Get your gummies here from the official SundayScaries site
Best CBD Gummies for Joint Pain
Daily Health CBD Extract Gummies
Relax and unwind with Sunday Scaries’ #1 product, taken to relieve stress
Pros
- Best value purchasing options
- Completely free of THC
- Doesn’t show up on drug tests
Cons
- Limited customer reviews thus far
Daily Health CBD Extract Gummies provide 10mg of CBD per gummy. Their formula is non-GMO and completely free of THC.
Their cherry flavoring gets rave reviews from their customer base. It’s produced using pectin which is derived directly from natural fruits. These gummies do not show up on drug tests. This can be useful if you are subject to random drug testing at work.
Pricing
There are three available purchasing options.
The standard price point is $69.95 for one bottle of 30 gummies. With the ‘complete package’ this package you can get 4 bottles for $49.95 each.
Their ‘essence package’ which discounts two tubs to $59.95 each.
Click here to try them today from the official Daily Health site
Frequently Asked Questions about CBD Gummies for Pain
What are CBD Gummies?
CBD gummies are a tasty and convenient alternative way for people to get their dosage of CBD. Unlike tinctures or oils, CBD Gummies are easier to ingest safely because each gummy is filled with a pre-determined dose of CBD. This means you don’t have to worry about taking too much at one time.
Most companies offer lots of different flavors which keeps customers coming back for more. The most common flavors are fruit-based, but some companies offer sour CBD gummies.
What is CBD?
CBD (Cannabidiol), is a natural chemical that is found in marijuana. The great thing about CBD is that it does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the active ingredient in marijuana that produces a high feeling.
This makes CBD accessible to people for use as pain relief, as there is no adverse high feeling that some users may not like. Millions of Americans have to cope with chronic pain everyday but won’t turn to CBD for fear of it getting them high.
Fortunately, increasing studies into its medicinal benefits, CBD products are quickly asserting themselves as the prime choice for pain relief in America.
Where Can I Buy CBD Gummies for Pain?
Today, the majority of CBD products are available online for purchase. Generally, the CBD marketplace is considered a safe place to purchase CBD gummies, however as with anything, there are fraudulent companies about that are trying to scam people.
In our reviews, we always link to the official site of each brand as that is the safest place to purchase your CBD gummies.
How Long Do CBD Gummies Take to Relieve Pain
CBD Gummies are ingested and because of this, there are a few factors that affect how quickly they work. Usually, within 15-30 minutes you will feel the effects, however you may find it differs based on:
- Your age
- How much you weight
- If you have taken CBD before
- How much CBD you have ingested
Can CBD Make Me Sick?
As with any natural medicinal product, there are side effects to be aware of when it comes to CBD. Thankfully, they are mostly mild and few in number. But we recommend that you take caution if you have ever experienced side effects from other medications.
The known side effects that can be experienced when taking CBD gummies are as follows:
- Drowsiness
- Light headedness
- Dry mouth
- Weight loss
Conclusion
Those of you struggling with pain and inflammation can find relief by trying the products we have reviewed. We have put this list together to help you find comfort in your battle against chronic pain.
The benefits and advantages of CBD have been researched extensively for many years now, and their popularity continues to soar. People who support using CBD gummies say that it can treat pain and anxiety, and even manage the aches associated with Arthritis.
Furthermore, there are so many customer reviews, lab reports, and medical studies that are showing support to the power of CBD supplements. There is no need to worry, the products have been reviewed and tested for you, so all that is left to do is to enjoy the best CBD gummies available today!
