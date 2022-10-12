Best 5 CBD Gummies for Pain in 2022

A great way to consume cannabidiol (CBD) is to eat CBD gummies. Their soft, candy-like appearance and texture makes them easy to digest and isn’t intimidating to first time users. There is no worry about how much to take, as each gummy contains a set amount of CBD which is displayed on the packaging.

CBD gummies can help with all sorts of health issues, ranging from chronic pain to anxiety, and from arthritis to insomnia. Many people are familiar with CBD and understand its health benefits. For those of you who are knew to CBD, read on to find out how the best CBD gummies for pain can help you.

One thing to bear in mind is that currently over-the-counter CBD gummies are not approved by the FDA. This does not mean they are unsafe, but it does mean you need to do your own research into the safety and efficiency of the products available. To clarify one point, some people think that CBD gummies are not legal. However, this is not true.

In 2018, a Farm Bill was passed allowing the extraction and sale of cannabidiol (CBD). Since then, CBD gummies have been completely legal.

The Top 5 CBD Gummies for Pain Available Today

There is a massive choice of CBD brands all fighting for your business today. Thanks to the ongoing research available to view online, customers can easily check out particular CBD products themselves. However, as with any industry, there are a lot of scams about.

Because of this, we made this review of the top CBD gummies for pain that you can safely buy today. All of the CBD gummies in this article have been reviewed and researched to make your choice more comfortable. Read on to find out our top picks for CBD gummies today.

Best full-spectrum CBD gummies: Jibe Wellness Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Best value CBD gummies: A+ Formulations Fruit CBD Gummies

Best extra-strength CBD gummies: Green Roads Relax Extra Strength CBD Gummies

Best relaxing CBD gummies: Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies for Chillin’

Best CBD gummies for joint pain: Daily Health CBD Extract Gummies

Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Jibe Wellness Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Pros

GMO-free, 100% natural

Triple filtered formula to remove harmful chemicals

Less than 0.3% THC

Great multi-buy discounts

Cons

No free shipping

Our best pick is the Full Spectrum CBD Gummies for Stress from Jibe Wellness. These gummies are designed to reduce aches and pains, stress, anxiety, and promote overall wellness.

More importantly, Jibe Wellness have their gummies tested independently by third-party laboratories. This gives customers an unbiased report on their potency and quality. Jibe Wellness formulate their gummies using cold-pressed and unrefined CBD oil. This allows them to ensure their products are free of harmful radicals like lead, mercury, and arsenic.

Pricing

One bottle of Jibe Wellness’ full spectrum CBD gummies comes in at $69.99.

If you purchase 2 bottles, you get 1 free, making each bottle $52.92.

If you purchase 3 bottles, you get 2 free, making each bottle $39.99.

Use code FREEPACK2022 here at checkout to claim up to two free bottles.

Best Value CBD Gummies

A+ Formulations Fruit Flavored CBD Gummies

Transforming thousands of lives 1 gummy at a time

Pros

Best discount package available

Made with cold-pressed and unrefined CBD oil

Cons

Only available in one flavor

These fruit flavored gummies provide a reliable and effective 10mg dosage of CBD per gummy. They are on par with many of their competitors by offering 30 gummies per tub.

A+ Formulations claim that their formula provides relief for chronic aches, promotes better sleep, and enhanced your mood. These claims are backed by their customer reviews and they offer a hassle-free 60-day money-back guarantee. This gives you 2 months to try these gummies without risking a dime.

Pricing

Regular pricing starts at $69.99 for one tub of 30 gummies.

Using the promo code via this link you can get your first tub for just $39.74 from the official A+ formulations website.

Best Extra-Strength CBD Gummies

Green Roads Relax – Best Extra Strength CBD Gummies for Relaxation

CBD Gummies for relaxation with delicious flavor and CBD to help you decompress.

Pros

Biggest variety of flavors

High and low strength options to suit all consumers

Transparent website and inspiring company background

Cons

No international shipping

Green Roads were founded by a licensed compounding pharmacist in the United States. In fact, they were the first of its kind to do so. As such, you can rest assured that their products are made by pharmacists with over 20 years of industry experience.

Green Roads Relax CBD Gummies are available in two strengths. For those dipping their toes into CBD for the first time, we recommend the 10mg of CBD per gummy option. Seasoned users would likely be better off with the higher 25mg potency on offer.

These gummies are available in a wide variety of flavors, including blue raspberry, lemon, cherry, green apple, and orange.

Our testers commented that the flavors each offer a nice balance of sweet and tangy sensation, and there was no high feeling after consumption.

Pricing

The 25mg tub will set you back $49.99, while the 10mg is understandably cheaper at $39.99. Each containers comes with 30 gummies.

If you’re keen to grab a bargain, both strengths offer a 20% discount with the subscribe and save model.

Get free shipping on your order from the official Green Roads site

Best Relaxing CBD Gummies

Sunday Scaries – CBD Gummies for Chillin

Relax and unwind with Sunday Scaries’ #1 product, taken to relieve stress

Pros

Added vitamin B12 and D3

Very open and transparent website

Cheapest entry point on this list

Cons

Tubs of 20 will need replacing more often than the industry standard 30+

Sunday Scaries’ cleverly marketed ‘Gummies for Chillin’ come with 20 gummy bears of 10mg broad-spectrum CBD per gummy plus the added benefits of vitamins B12 & D3.

They boast multiple industry certifications and provide great transparency into their brand and company mission on their website.

Pricing

With the cheapest option on our list at $29 for a tub of 20 gummies, Sunday Scaries are the most accessible brand to beginners. You get to try CBD at a very low price before committing to some of the more costly brands.

Also, you can get these gummies on interest-free finance via Sezzle.

Get your gummies here from the official SundayScaries site

Best CBD Gummies for Joint Pain

Daily Health CBD Extract Gummies

Relax and unwind with Sunday Scaries’ #1 product, taken to relieve stress

Pros

Best value purchasing options

Completely free of THC

Doesn’t show up on drug tests

Cons

Limited customer reviews thus far

Daily Health CBD Extract Gummies provide 10mg of CBD per gummy. Their formula is non-GMO and completely free of THC.

Their cherry flavoring gets rave reviews from their customer base. It’s produced using pectin which is derived directly from natural fruits. These gummies do not show up on drug tests. This can be useful if you are subject to random drug testing at work.

Pricing

There are three available purchasing options.

The standard price point is $69.95 for one bottle of 30 gummies. With the ‘complete package’ this package you can get 4 bottles for $49.95 each.

Their ‘essence package’ which discounts two tubs to $59.95 each.

Click here to try them today from the official Daily Health site

Frequently Asked Questions about CBD Gummies for Pain

What are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are a tasty and convenient alternative way for people to get their dosage of CBD. Unlike tinctures or oils, CBD Gummies are easier to ingest safely because each gummy is filled with a pre-determined dose of CBD. This means you don’t have to worry about taking too much at one time.

Most companies offer lots of different flavors which keeps customers coming back for more. The most common flavors are fruit-based, but some companies offer sour CBD gummies.

What is CBD?

CBD (Cannabidiol), is a natural chemical that is found in marijuana. The great thing about CBD is that it does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the active ingredient in marijuana that produces a high feeling.

This makes CBD accessible to people for use as pain relief, as there is no adverse high feeling that some users may not like. Millions of Americans have to cope with chronic pain everyday but won’t turn to CBD for fear of it getting them high.

Fortunately, increasing studies into its medicinal benefits, CBD products are quickly asserting themselves as the prime choice for pain relief in America.

Where Can I Buy CBD Gummies for Pain?

Today, the majority of CBD products are available online for purchase. Generally, the CBD marketplace is considered a safe place to purchase CBD gummies, however as with anything, there are fraudulent companies about that are trying to scam people.

In our reviews, we always link to the official site of each brand as that is the safest place to purchase your CBD gummies.

How Long Do CBD Gummies Take to Relieve Pain

CBD Gummies are ingested and because of this, there are a few factors that affect how quickly they work. Usually, within 15-30 minutes you will feel the effects, however you may find it differs based on:

Your age

How much you weight

If you have taken CBD before

How much CBD you have ingested

Can CBD Make Me Sick?

As with any natural medicinal product, there are side effects to be aware of when it comes to CBD. Thankfully, they are mostly mild and few in number. But we recommend that you take caution if you have ever experienced side effects from other medications.

The known side effects that can be experienced when taking CBD gummies are as follows:

Drowsiness

Light headedness

Dry mouth

Weight loss

Conclusion

Those of you struggling with pain and inflammation can find relief by trying the products we have reviewed. We have put this list together to help you find comfort in your battle against chronic pain.

The benefits and advantages of CBD have been researched extensively for many years now, and their popularity continues to soar. People who support using CBD gummies say that it can treat pain and anxiety, and even manage the aches associated with Arthritis.

Furthermore, there are so many customer reviews, lab reports, and medical studies that are showing support to the power of CBD supplements. There is no need to worry, the products have been reviewed and tested for you, so all that is left to do is to enjoy the best CBD gummies available today!

