Newhouse gives statement on re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives

YAKIMA – Today, Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA), released a statement declaring victory after seeing the 2024 General Election results of his re-election campaign.

“I’m incredibly honored to have the support from the people of Central Washington. The results from this election show the people want a results-driven leader who understands the unique challenges facing Central Washington,” said Congressman Newhouse. He continued, “I’m committed to protecting the Lower Snake River dams, keeping the government’s promise to clean up the Hanford Site and standing up to Communist China. Thank you to the people of the Fourth District for placing your trust in me once again. I will not let you down.”

Newhouse is a third-generation Yakima Valley farmer and businessman. He has represented Washington’s 4th Congressional District since 2015 and was just re-elected to serve a sixth two-year term and is currently chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus.

Newhouse previously served eight years in the Washington State House of Representatives and four years as the Director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture.