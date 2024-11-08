Second county ballot count shows leads remain the same

In the second count of the general election ballots, leads for county commissioner, PUD commissioner and state representatives remain little changed.

Nick Timm is still out in front for the position of Okanogan County Commissioner, District 1, over Marc Donney. Timm received 10,957 votes, or 63.17 percent, of the ballots cast in the unofficial second count held Friday, Nov. 8. Doney received 6,389, or 36.8 percent, of those cast.

Incumbent Andy Hoover, who ran unopposed, received 13,944 votes and will serve another four-year term in District 2.

In the two races for 7th District Representative, Position 1 and Position 2, Republican Andrew Engell still has the lead for Position 1 with 9,924, or 54.82 percent, of the votes in Okanogan County. His opponent, Republican Soo Ing-Moody, the mayor of Twisp, has 8,179 votes, or 45.18 percent. Engell leads district-wide as well.

In the race for 7th District Representative, Position 2, Republican Hunter Abell is out in front among Okanogan County voters with 11,936 votes, or 62.63 percent. Democrat Paul “Rocky” Dean received 7,123 votes, or 37.37%percent. District-wide Abell remains in the lead as well,

Okanogan County followed the national trend and cast most of their votes for Republican Donald Trump for president. Trump had 11,244 votes to Democrat Kamala Harris’ 8,070.

While Democrat Bob Ferguson has a big lead for Washington State Governor statewide, Okanogan County voters preferred Republican Dave Reichert.

As of the second count, Lauren McCloy leads Wayne “Bud” Stevie for the position of Okanogan County Public Utility District (PUD) Commissioner District 2. McCloy received 9,097 votes, or 52.36 percent to Stevie’s 8,277 votes, or 47.64 percent.

The county continued to favor Initiative Measure 2096, but is rejecting Initiative Measures 2109, 2117 and 2124.

The ballot counts are unofficial until certified.

“Okanogan County’s third count will be on Nov. 12. We have approximately 376 left to count,” said Chief Deputy Auditor Jamie Groomes.