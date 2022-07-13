Albert Seccomb

Al Seccomb

Al Seccomb passed away suddenly July 5, 2022 after spending a beautiful day in his beloved outdoors. His faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was deep and true, although he never really spoke much of it.

Al was born in Glendive, Montana August 4, 1944. He was the only child to Albert, Sr and Rene Seccomb where they called Butte, Montana home until 1947, when they moved west to Tonasket, Washington. Once established in Tonasket, the family purchased a small grocery store on Main Street they named Al’s Market, which later became Al’s IGA.

Al graduated from Tonasket High School in 1963 and went on to attend Wenatchee Valley College where, in is words, he “did his best to make a junior college a four-year school.” In 1966, prior to graduating, he enlisted in the US Army going through Cooks School where he then found himself as an Enlisted Aide serving in the homes of two Three-Star Generals, one at Fort Monroe Virginia, the other at The Presidio in San Francisco. After an honorable discharge in 1968 he moved home to Tonasket where he took ownership of and grew the family business until his retirement in 2011.

Al married Peggy Ann Barnes on February 12, 1983 in Ellisforde. They were blessed with being able to work and live together. Even more, they were blessed with a son and daughter, of whom he was very proud.

Al was well-known in Tonasket, having owned many businesses and properties, including a 40-acre apple and soft fruit orchard north of Ellisforde. He enjoyed serving his community with positions in the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce, two separate terms with Tonasket City Council, as well as being Chairman of the Okanogan County Pest Board for several years.

Al and Peggy had the opportunity to travel to Japan and Europe and enjoyed RVing to Arizona and throughout the PNW to visit family, friends and grandkids. Although they liked to travel, some of the best family times were spent at their cabin at Lost Lake. During retirement, Al spent much of his time in his garden and the kitchen, cooking and baking Christmas sweets, including Grandma Seccomb’s fruitcake. Al was known to many as a social butterfly, always finding someone with whom to have a lengthy conversation, especially when it came to the weather.

Al is survived by his wife of 39 years, Peggy of Tonasket; son, Andrew and daughter-in-law Alexandra Seccomb, of Issaquah, Washington; daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law William Higgins of Richland, Washington; grandchildren, Reid (7), Mila (5) and Della (23 months) Seccomb and Finleigh (6) and Hayes Higgins (4).

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Rene.

The Seccomb family invites family, friends and neighbors to a reception and self-guided tour to remember Al in his favorite place on earth, his flower garden. 209 East Division St., Tonasket, on Saturday, July 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.