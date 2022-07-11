Best THC Gummies Of 2022: Top Weed Edibles & Delta 8 THC Gummies From Marijuana Dispensaries Near Me

Cannabinoid-infused gummies can be the best snack to kick start your day or drain into the night. The gummies are also the most discreet way of taking THC in public.

These gummies look and taste the same as your favorite childhood gummy bears. Sugary and flavorful, our chosen gummies contain Delta 8 and provide jiggling effects.

Because the market gets too crowded with new brands, we decided to choose the top 5 brands selling the best THC gummies on the cannabis market.

Worry-free, these gummies come with customer-friendly policies, and the brands will return your total paid amount if you aren’t delighted with your choice.

Top 5 Best THC Gummies From Delta 8 Brands In 2022

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 9 THC Gummies, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Edibles & Weed Gummies Hollyweed CBD – Delicious Flavor Organic THC Gummies & Weed Edibles Diamond CBD – Premium Delta 8 THC Edibles To Buy From Top Delta 8 Brands 3Chi – Most Affordable Pure THC Gummies & Marijuana Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 9 THC Gummies, Editor’s Choice

Intro

This brand is the most trustworthy THC and CBD company in the current market. Its transparency encourages many people to try cannabinoids and replace the dangerous pharmaceutical drugs with something more natural and safe.

Exhale Wellness reaches its popularity with its founding, allowing everyone to get 100% organic and safe hemp products. The final Exhale products are tested for consistency, safety, and quality, ensuring nothing dangerous is present among the ingredients.

The brand aims to make cannabinoids affordable for everyone and delivers them within all USA states who have legalized cannabinoid trade for free. You would not be charged for the shipping additionally. You only pay the price for the chosen goods, and that is it.

Even if the chosen products are not what you expected them to be, Exhale will refund the total paid amount if requested in 30 days. Shop on Exhale Wellness online store risk-free and return even the opened products if they cross your expectations.

Features

The gummies come in a mixed fruit flavor. Whether you prefer cubes or fruits, these gummies will give you the same effects and satisfaction. Each gummy has a different flavor, allowing you to enjoy it differently with every next gummy.

You would not get bored with Exhale’s gummies because they provide incredible effects. Each ingredient used in these gummies is 100% natural and organic, from the hemp base to the final sweetness touch.

Even the aromas are derived from actuarial fruits and veggies, freshly harvested from domestic farmers. Natural THC gummies are noticeably different from other gummies with artificial colors and flavors.

The THC content in these gummies does not exceed 0.3%. Even if taken in larger quantities, these gummies can not make you high or paranoid after the kick-in. You can enjoy your THC snack in the morning or at night. The buzz is pleasant and lasts for hours, making these gummies the best THC product on the line.

Pros

Top-rated CBD and THC brand

Intense effects and no “high” effect

100% safe for use and no side effects

Organic, vegan, and GMO-free

No extra delivery charges

100% money-back guarantee in 30 days

Cons

Limited flavor and potency choice

Unavailable for international delivery

Customers’ experience

Many testimonials say that Exhale’s gummies are the best gummies ever. Even not that experienced users have noticed the difference in the flavor and effects. Other customers said that this brand is their first and last favorite THC brand. The products are so satisfactory that the customers got overwhelmed with the intense flavor and long-lasting effects.

While some of the customers chose the gummies for recreational purposes, others decided on these gummies to cure chronic muscle and joint pain and reduce physical and mental tension before bedtime. The gummies have a 5 out of 5 stars rating and zero poor reputation reviews.

#2. BudPop: Strongest Delta 8 THC Edibles & Weed Gummies

Intro

BudPop is a leading brand in the cannabinoid industry. The brand stepped on the market in 2020, offering the most unique and good-looking CBD and THC products. The products are so catchy that you will get attracted at first sight.

We liked the fact that BudPop’s products look exactly like they taste – rich, colorful, and flavorful, and is highly recommended by theislandnow. For now, BudPop offers only three gummy flavors: Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittles (the newest flavor on the line). The brand surprises its loyal customers with new flavors over time, so the chances of publishing a new flavor are pretty possible at every moment.

The hemp’s source is Nevada. BudPop chooses domestic farmers because they are trustworthy and cultivate pure and 100% clean hemp plants. The hemp and the final product are tested for quality before being placed for sale.

Feel free to check the lab reports on the website and ask for additional help by writing on the live chat. The support center is available 24/7 to give you the most accurate and professional answers.

Features

The gummies come in one potency and package size. The total potency is 625 mg Delta 8 THC per bottle, while the pottle counts 25 gummies. The potency is easy to manage. Simply take ½ a gummy or more than 1 whole gummy to sync the effects with your tolerance and desires.

The flavors remind of childhood candy – rich and mouthwatering. You can discreetly enjoy the THC, not noticing a hempy aftertaste or smell while eating the gummies. The gummies are potent but require something more than 30 minutes to kick in.

On the other hand, the effects might last up to 8 hours. So, you can be in a good mood for hours, stay focused on a working project, and be motivated to continue living every day in a better way. Vegans can also choose Budpop’s gummies since they are gelatin-free.

Each gummy flavor is detail-described on the website, so take a look at the description and choose the right strain. Not every flavor has the same strain and effects.

Pros

Highest quality D8 THC gummies

Tested for safety and quality in an external lab

Intense flavors and mellow effects

Incredible potency of 625 mg

Made with domestic Nevada hemp

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Cons

Besides the high safety levels, the gummies are not recommended for pregnant women and minors

Overdosing might make you feel dizzy and tired

Customers’ experience

BudPop has an abundance of positive reviews for each product. All loyal customers have tried almost every Budpop product offered on the website. The effects are pleasant, long-lasting, and positive, wrote most customers. Folks who decided on this brand are not changing it for any other similar brands.

People can recognize quality, which is why this brand has an enormously high rating.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Delicious Flavor Organic THC Gummies & Weed Edibles

Intro

Simple, modern, and iconic. Just like the name suggests. Hollyweed CBD aims to give everyone potent and natural THC and CBD products that cause no side effects. The brand has stuck to quality since its first day, which is quite recognizable and visible by the positive reviews we found on social media.

Hollyweed chose Colorado as its hemp source because this state is well-known for having perfect conditions for hemp cultivation. The raw hemp plants arrive clean and 100% organic. The farmer partners cultivate hemp following strict quality regulations and using zero chemicals or pesticides on their plants.

Before being placed for sale, the final products are tested in the external lab, providing a report for each product separately. The COAs are shared on the website. We recommend trying all Hollyweed’s products, but the gummies are just a top product.

They are stored in a portable and compact bag, so everyone can easily carry them on the go.

Features

Hollyweed offers two types of gummies, cubes, and fruits. Both options are mixed fruit-flavored but have a different fruit blend. However, the effects and the potency are the same for both options. Based on your preferences, you are able to choose a 750 mg potency or the double one of 1,500 mg.

The gummies are also vegan and free of allergens. They are 100% organic and tested to claim these features. The analyses are publicly shared on the website. You can check them to ensure the ingredients’ safety and gummies’ quality.

The seller guarantees that nothing artificial is used in the manufacturing process. The gummies contain only hemp extract, flavonoids, minor cannabinoids, natural aromas, and sweeteners. If you don’t like the flavor or the effect, you can return the package to the seller and ask for a full refund.

Pros

Strong and juicy gummies

Provides long-lasting effects

Stored in a portable bag

Simple and modern package design

Made in the USA with domestic hemp

Excellent discounts and discount coupons

Cons

Not a single flavor option

The website has no customer reviews

Customers’ experience

We could not find any customer reviews on the official Hollyweed website, but we dug deeper on social media. And, voila, we found not a few but dozens of positive reviews. We still do not understand why the customers don’t leave reviews on the website, but anyway. The thing we wanted to share with you is that the customers love this brand, especially the gummies.

Most customers liked the juicy flavor, long-lasting effects, and sedating buzz these gummies provide. A large number of the customers take Hollyweed’s gummies to reduce anxiety caused by the global pandemic (in most cases), while others use them recreationally.

#4. Diamond CBD – Premium Delta 8 THC Edibles To Buy From Top Delta 8 Brands

Intro

Diamond CBD is the biggest marketplace offering various brand products. The most popular line is Chill Plus, and we will find out why later. All products on the line are made of full-spectrum hemp oil, free of GMOs, allergens, cutting agents, and other undesired ingredients.

The brand uses hemp from various USA and external sources, like Scandinavia, Kentucky, and Colorado. The raw hemp that arrives in Diamond’s facility is 100% organic and free of chemicals. No side effects are reported from using any Diamond CBD product.

The brand’s goal is to offer a wide and diverse product list to the customers so everyone can find their desired flavor, potency, and package size. The things that make this brand unique and outstanding are the big packages. You can find a 200 pcs gummy pack and share them with your friends.

Each order comes with free delivery, while orders of over $100 are qualified for 2-day free delivery.

Features

Chill Plus gummies are the most potent and flavorful snacks on the cannabis market. Most customers decide on this brand because of the mega-pack offers. The gummies are potent and long-lasting. The effects are incredible for everyone, including beginners and advanced users.

The potency ranges from 300 mg to 5,000 mg. The lowest potency gummies are stored in a portable bag and count 12 gummies. The biggest potency is a jar of 5,000 mg in total and counts 200 gummies. All gummy options come in mixed fruit flavors. You can choose different fruit mixes, such as Tropical Mix, Party Mix, Paradise Mix, and Fruity Mix.

The effects of taking Chill Plus gummy might be relaxing and smooth, providing physical and mental relaxation, improving sleep, and reducing tension and stress. The effects might keep you up to 8 hours.

The gummies are third-party lab tested for safety, consistency, and quality, providing a safe and side effects-free experience to everyone.

Pros

Megapack gummy option

Intense effects and flavorful aromas

Various potency options

Smooth and sedating effects that last up to 8 hours

Tested for safety

Causes zero side effects

Cons

Big packs come only in flavor mixes

No worldwide delivery option

Customers’ experience

The reputation of the customer’s reviews is 4,9 stars. Customers who have tried Chill Plus gummies are simply in love with them. They say that the gummies are sugary and sweet on the first bite and flavorful and exciting on the second.

Many customers purchased these gummies for treating body aches and chronic pain. The results were amazing and long-lasting. Other customers opt for THC gummies to improve their sleep and reduce stress, which also has resulted in success. We are amazed at how many people shared their positive experiences with this brand. You have a green light from hundreds of customers to give these gummies a try.

#5. 3Chi: Most Affordable Pure THC Gummies & Marijuana Gummies

Intro

This brand knows how to surprise its customers. The Delta 8 THC gummies by 3Chi hit exactly like other pure THC products, allowing you to enjoy the effects for hours! The brand publishes new flavors often, making the customers curious to try the new aroma and enjoy it even more.

The brand was established in 2019, right after the cannabis prohibition ended in most US states. Since day one, 3Chi has offered only high-quality products with legal THC amounts. The entire process was guided by an experienced biochemist who specialized in cannabinoid reconstruction.

The man understood how cannabinoids work and decided to make some unique combinations and blends that would surprise all its customers. The products come with guaranteed safety and potency. They are tested in external labs to ensure and claim the safety regulations.

3Chi offers unique products. We recommend trying them all because every product is exciting in its own way. You can also try the free samples before buying the big packs.

Features

First thing’s first, these gummies are incredibly potent and legal! You should not miss these uplifting THC snacks that taste like freshly harvested strawberries and watermelon. Another incredible thing is that the gummies are made of pectin instead of gelatin, making them vegan-friendly, too.

Their 100% natural ingredients give you pure and potent effects that are noticeably different than many other brands around. Besides the two flavors, Strawberry and Black Raspberry, you can now enjoy the Watermelon flavor, too.

The gummies are available in two sizes, 8pcs, and 16pcs. If you still think that the 8pcs package might be too big for trying the gummies, you can purchase the mini sample pack of 2 gummies! The possibility of ordering a mini pack to try the goods makes this brand unique and different from many others, including the previously reviewed four.

3Chi’s gummies are infused with 25 mg D8 and contain legal THC levels regulated by the Farm Bill.

Pros

Intense flavors and effects

Farm Bill Compliant THC levels

Tested for consistency and quality

Long-lasting effects (up to 8h)

Two potency options (200mg and 400mg)

Minipack of 2 gummies available

Cons

Taking too many gummies might make you sleepy

No big packs available

Customers’ experience

The reviews are more than positive. Everyone who has tried 3Chi’s gummies is delighted and happy with the effects and the flavor. Most customers wrote that these gummies made them feel good, relaxed, and stress-relieved.

Other positive words talk about the intense flavor covering the hempy smell, so you would not feel a bad aftertaste while eating these gummies. On average, the effects last from 5 to 8 hours, depending on the individual’s tolerance and intake dose. Customers highly recommend 3Chi and say it is a must-try THC brand.

How We Choose These Delta 8 Brands That Sell Gummies & Gumdrop With THC?

Mouthwatering Flavors

Our first criterion was to find gummies that taste exactly like regular non-THC gummies. We were amazed that hemp flavor-free gummies do exist. We tried some, and we can indeed say that there is zero hemp aftertaste. Incredible!

We set this criterion to help people who need some THC products to treat pain and insomnia find 100% natural aid without noticing the hempy smell. These five brands offer 100% organic and natural-flavored gummies that will lift your energy and calm your mind without anybody noticing you take cannabinoids neither you.

Long-Lasting Effects

The gummies are edibles infused with THC. They might take the longest to kick in, but, on the other hand, they provide the longest-lasting effects of all other cannabinoid products out there. They take time to be digested in the stomach, and until they reach the blood flow, more than 30 minutes might pass.

But, the effects will keep you in the mood for up to 8 hours. So, you do not need to increase the dose every hour to stay in a good mood. Take a gummy and enjoy inner peace for hours. You will not get nervous about the issues surrounding you every day or face difficulties falling asleep.

Variety Of Flavors And Package Sizes

While we prefer berry flavor, others enjoy tropicals. So, to make it easier for everyone, we decided to choose variations. That way, everyone can find their favorite flavor and enjoy the THC gummies. We also put some brands because of the package size variety. We understand that some customers are a little bit pickier and want everything to be in perfect shape and size.

So, if you are one of them, you can check our chosen brands and choose the best THC gummies for your preferences. Our chosen brands offer gummies from minor packages to a party mix size of 200 gummies in a jar.

Free Delivery All Over The USA

This caught our attention the most. During our research, we found many brands that offer affordable delivery for most countries, while others charged over $10 for delivery. Because paying additional fees for the delivery might increase the order’s value, we set free delivery as our following criterion and decreased the choice.

Free delivery sounds pretty attractive and makes the chances of buying a specific product much greater. Everyone knows how additional shipping charges make us disappointed and not that interested in buying some products. But, these brands are a complete package and offer the best products with the best terms and conditions.

Factors To Consider While Buying Best THC Gummy & Weed Edibles

Your Tolerance

Before spending some money on legal THC gummies, you must determine your tolerance and past TCH experience. This will help you choose the right potency gummies that will give you the desired effects. Most brands offer a variety of potencies, so you might get confused about choosing the right one.

So, beginners should always choose a low potency or start with ½ dose if there are no potency options. Do not choose the most potent option if you are not a heavy user.

What Others Experienced?

Customer experience will always be helpful to future customers. Because it is impossible to have no negative reviews, keep in mind that the brand might hide something. So, it is important for the brand to have mixed reviews because it is okay for everyone to share their own experience.

Read multiple testimonials and determine what customers like about the product and brand and what they complain about. If there is something that is missing in the entire process, many people will feel happy to share it publicly. For example, some customers might be disappointed with the delivery declines, or refund difficulties, which should be considered while purchasing online.

Matching Prices

Ensure that the selected product and its description meet the price tag. It is okay to see different prices on different brands because every brand is unique and offers unique products and services. For example, some companies might sell pricier products but deliver them fast and free. Other brands sell cheaper products of the same quality but charge shipping and deliver the orders in a week.

On the other hand, you should ensure that the chosen product gives what it promises. Check the quality, lab results, package size, potency, ingredients, and other things that describe the product but are detrimental to the price. Do not waste too much money on THC gummies. They can be affordable for most people’s budgets.

Refunds And Returns

This might not be a main detrimental factor to consider when buying THC gummies, but it might help you make the right decision easily. When a brand guarantees refunds, it is much easier for us to purchase its products, besides the fact that we might never request a refund. But, it makes things easier, making the customers give that brand more trust than other brands that do not guarantee refunds.

The return policy might be helpful in cases when you have purchased a product but change your mind in the meanwhile. You can tell the seller that you don’t want the specific product anymore and request a return.

FAQs: Delta 8 THC Gummies

Q1. How Long Does It Take To Feel The Effects Of THC Gummies?

The gummies are slow-acting but long-lasting. The time they take to dissolve in your stomach depends on multiple factors, like your metabolic rate, the time you have eaten before you get the gummies, the number of gummies you take, and your tolerance.

If you have eaten before taking the gummies, they might take more time to kick in. This might take somewhere around 45 minutes. If you take these gummies on an empty stomach, they might kick in around 30 minutes. The amount you take and your tolerance are closely related.

If you have a higher tolerance, a smaller quantity might not give you the desired effects, even if you wait for an hour. On the contrary, if you have low tolerance and take larger THC gummies quantities, you might feel the effects faster and more intensively.

Q2. Are THC Gummies Safe For Use?

Yes, if you choose the right brand. Organic and natural THC products can be safe on higher levels, while artificial ones do not come with a safety guarantee. Brands that guarantee their products’ safety usually use 100% organic hemp from domestic hemp farms that cultivate hemp plants under strict regulations and controls.

They also test their products in laboratories outside the brand’s facilities. With the testing, the companies and you as a customer will be 100% sure that the products are free of chemicals, heavy metals, and other possibly dangerous substances. These things can not be found in brands offering cheap and unsafe products, which might be dangerous for human use.

Q3. Who Should Not Take THC Gummies?

THC might negatively impact babies’ and child’s health and disturb their healthy physical and mental development. Most brands do not recommend their THC products to minors, pregnant women, breastfeeding moms, and people with severe diseases. These categories should abstain from using any THC product, including the gummies.

Severe ill people have health complications, and the use of THC and other cannabinoids is not helpful and safe for their condition. These people should have a doctor’s approval for using THC and CBD products. Otherwise, they should not consume THC gummies on their own hand.

Q4. How Many Gummies Should I Take Initially?

It is always good to take it easy. If you don’t know your THC tolerance, you better start with half a dose. Wait for an hour and increase it as needed. Initially, beginners should take lower doses and quantities to meet the effects and get used to them easily.

Advanced users should not face problems while consuming the gummies. Yes, they might be potent, but this category of users knows how they feel and are not afraid to take some more.

Q5. What If I Take Too Many THC Gummies?

Well, you might feel a little confused and tired. There are no significant side effects that might cause severe damage to your health or intoxicate you. Cannabinoids are not dangerous even if taken in larger quantities.

But, taking too many THC gummies might make your eyes red and itchy, your mouth dry, increase your desire for sugary food and chocolate, and make you dizzy and sleepy. These might be the side effects you will experience if you overdose on THC gummies.

Summary: Buy Delta 8 & Delta 9 Gummies From Weed Dispensaries

Choosing the best THC gummies might give you an incredible experience and make you want some more. We believe that these gummies might be pretty helpful for managing mental and physical discomfort.

We recommend the above-mentioned five brands because we spent hours researching the market. It is important to keep your health safe and choose 100% natural and organic THC products.

Get the gummies that have caught your attention the most and enjoy the day with zero stress. We believe you will make the right decision.