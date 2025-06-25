Mid-Valley Hospital CEO discusses future expansion options

Mid-Valley Hospital CEO Andy Bertapelle discussed the possible construction of a new hospital with the Okanogan County Commissioners.

OKANOGAN COUNTY — During the June 17 meeting of the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners, Mid-Valley Hospital CEO Andy Bertapelle presented early plans for the possible construction of a new hospital facility, citing limitations at the current site and the need to align with regional growth.

Bertapelle, who has served as CEO for three months, explained that the existing hospital opened in 1966 and located on hillside land it poses long-term challenges for expansion, access and infrastructure upgrades. He suggested the Highway 97 corridor as a more strategic location for potential development and emphasized the importance of engaging with both the city and county early in the planning process.

“We need to be at the table in the planning,” Bertapelle said. “The longer it takes, the higher the costs, and the reasonable, best land could be gone. I want to move in that direction. It will cost less today than tomorrow.”

Commissioners Jon Neal and Nick Timm expressed support for the concept, acknowledging the long-term need for improved water, septic and infrastructure capacity. They noted potential funding opportunities through the Department of Commerce and other grant sources for community development.

Neal called the Highway 97 corridor the “logical place” for a future facility, while Timm emphasized the importance of regional collaboration.

“We’re unique in our area, due to the distances to drive,” Timm said. “I could see this being a nice big hub.”

Bertapelle shared that Mid-Valley Hospital, one of three Okanogan County Hospital Districts, currently employs 180 staff with a $25 million payroll, highlighting the hospital’s role as a key economic and healthcare provider in the region.

“Which is part of the motor that keeps everything going in this community,” he said.

He estimated hospital construction at $500 per square foot. “The longer it takes, the higher the costs and the reasonable, best land could be gone.”

Berapelle added, “It costs a lot of money to remodel a hospital, but we’ll figure it out. It’s like playing chess. I just want you guys to know that we are looking at this.”

Concerns about the impact of changes in Medicaid reimbursement rates and broader hospital funding challenges were also discussed.

“It’s true that if you make a change to Medicaid, it is going to have an impact. Our Medicaid is a very high percentage.”

Bertapelle acknowledged financial uncertainty but remained optimistic: “We’re in good shape. We’ll have to get smart in order to mitigate the best outcomes.”

Bertapelle also acknowledged the challenge, “We’ll increase local care and I want to learn from all of you what those needs are. The conversation was the beginning of what officials anticipate will be ongoing and requiring coordination between government, the healthcare district, and the broader community.

Timm pointed out, there are “many, many things we need in our community. Just finding the funding and someone to do it.”

He suggested keeping priorities.

“We need more collaboration,” Timm added. “We need to keep our priorities in focus.”

Bertapelle said he would keep the commissioners apprised of all things, and keep the conversation going.