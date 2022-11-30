Arlene Pickering

Arlene “Toots” Pickering, age 100, passed away on November 19, 2022 at Apple Springs Assisted Living in Omak, Washington. She was born March 29, 1922 in Lakeside, Washington to parents Charles and Emma Houtz.

At a young age the family moved to Molson, Washington where Arlene attended and graduated from Molson High School. On March 20, 1941 she married her childhood sweetheart, Richard “Sully” Pickering in Molson and together the raised three children.

Toots was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends. She was a 70+ year member of the Molson Grange.

Arlene is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Bill) McGuire of Okanogan, Washington and Janice (Gary Nealey) Eberth of Chesaw, Washington; one son, Greg (Paulvinia) Pickering of Chewelah, Washington; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and one sister.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oroville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Molson Museum or the Molson Grange.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.