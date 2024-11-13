Whitcomb Ave. reopened to foot traffic after weeks of construction

There is exciting news for downtown visitors and local businesses alike, as Whitcomb Ave. reopened to foot traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

TONASKET – There is exciting news for downtown visitors and local businesses alike, as Whitcomb Avenue officially reopened to foot traffic after weeks of construction, at noon, on Wednesday afternoon.

This milestone marks significant progress in the city’s ongoing Perfect Passage Project, which aims to enhance infrastructure and create a more pedestrian-friendly environment. Last night during a Tonasket City Council meeting, Varela Engineer Kurt Holland said the project is about 46 percent complete.

In a test of the city’s newly implemented stormwater system, recent heavy rains have demonstrated the effectiveness of the upgrades, much to the relief of local officials and residents.

“Our new stormwater system is showing off today. What a relief to have a functioning and predictable path for the runoff,” said officials in a Facebook update.