David Lidstrand, age 75 of Oroville, Washington, passed away on October 30, 2024. David was born December 11, 1948, in Jamestown, North Dakota.

David, Dave, Dad, Grandpa Dave, Larry, was a kind person. He would go out of his way to help those that he cared about. Dave was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.

Dave grew up in Jamestown, North Dakota and attended Hastings College. After college he headed west, living in California for a while before moving to Oroville where he set down roots.

If you were in Oroville in the late 1980s you may remember Larry’s Hi-Fi, an electronics store on Main Street. Dave bought the business from Larry, which caused some confusion when people started to call Dave “Larry.” Around Oroville, Dave was most known as “Taxi Dave” because he operated a one-man taxi business for 30 years. In this role, Dave showed his kind spirit by delivering people their groceries, letting them charge rides to their tab, or just giving them a free ride.

Dave also loved sports. He loved watching the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners play. He was also, a consistent supporter of Oroville High School athletics where he attended many games, especially if his daughters were playing. He may have even been kicked out of a few for being too passionate about the game.

Dave was born to Vernon Lidstrand, deceased, and Mary Jean Lidstrand (Wiehoff), deceased.

He had four siblings Pat Christensen (Erik), Marianne Harris (Mike), Tom Lidstrand, and Mike Lidstrand. Dave leaves behind two daughters Karissa Lidstrand (Brian) and Katriona Lidstrand, one grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a future date, which will be announced.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is care of arrangements.