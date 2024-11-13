WVC Omak Foundation to hold reception for Dean Cal Goolsby

OMAK – Wenatchee Valley College Omak Foundation will hold a reception to celebrate the arrival of the new Omak campus dean, Cal Goolsby, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Wendell George Hall room 305. The public is invited to this free event.

Foundation Chair Livia Millard said, “The Wenatchee Valley College Omak Foundation Board is thrilled to welcome Dean Cal Goolsby to our community. Dean Goolsby’s enthusiasm and dedication already demonstrated will be key to our continued success! We welcome the community to join us on November 19 to meet Dean Goolsby.”

“Dean Goolsby has already done excellent work reconnecting with our partners in Okanogan County, including representatives of the Twelve Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the leaders of non-profit organizations,” said WVC President Dr. Faimous Harrison. “They have re-established weekly meetings at the Omak campus to bring colleagues together. This reception is an important opportunity for us to welcome Dean Goolsby and celebrate our commitment to our students, faculty, staff, and community partners. I’m incredibly grateful to the WVC Omak Foundation for their work in bringing us together.”

Goolsby, who began working as the dean in August, has over 30 years of management experience and most recently served as the director of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Kuskokwim Campus, the UAF’s largest rural campus. Goolsby was responsible for all aspects of campus operations and functions. Prior to UAF, they worked for many years in public libraries, serving as the director of the Haines Borough Public Library in Haines, Alaska, at Carmel Clay Public Library in Carmel, Ind., and at Wood Buffalo Regional Library in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. At Wood Buffalo Regional Library, in addition to overseeing all library operations and functions, they worked with tribal administrators and Métis locals.

Goolsby has additional higher education experience in administrative and faculty roles at Florida State University, Greenville Technical College in South Carolina, and Clemson University.