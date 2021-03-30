Volunteers help with free food distribution in Oroville, next event April 15

Submitted photo Oroville has been added to the towns receiving a monthly free food distribution. The first event was on Thursday, March 25 at the unoccupied McDonalds/gas station made available at no cost by the owner, Surjit Singh. Lighthouse Ministries, of Wenatchee, delivered the donated food. The Oroville Chamber of Commerce helped to organize the distribution and is looking for volunteers to help with the next event scheduled in April, as well as donations to help cover things like transportation costs.

OROVILLE – A monthly free food distribution in Oroville began on Thursday, March 25, with the Lighthouse Ministries, Wenatchee, delivering the donated food.

This distribution, already an active service in Tonasket, Riverside and other communities caused local resident, Beth Sutton, to wonder if it could also be held in Oroville. Sutton collaborated with Karen Frisbie of the Oroville Chamber of Commerce, who quickly organized the well-received March event.

The Chamber found the ideal distribution location in the old McDonald’s Drive-In/gas station, owned by Surjit Singh. Chamber volunteers helped unload the 15-foot trailer with over 100 boxes of food and 30 plus trays of fresh breads. They also helped re-bag 2432 Costco bagels into family-sized portions. Bagels, French bread, canned and packaged food, and large baker potatoes were some of the items available. By the next day, all food stuff was gone. The site was kept clean and the empty boxes were recycled at the Go Green Recycling in Tonasket.

Seeing the need to continue to help those that have been impacted by COVID restrictions and last year’s wildfires, Oroville Chamber is requesting the help of other organizations and individuals for financial and physical help for the monthly one-day event. Although the food is free, it is transported from Wenatchee, which costs about $200 and is the only expense for Oroville to be a recipient town. For the March event, property owner, Singh, sponsored the transportation costs. The truck driver, veteran Richard Hancock, donated his time and skill to delivering the goods.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The Oroville Chamber plans on fundraising to help defray the costs but will welcome any support from others. The next event is planned for Thursday, April 15.

“Be an active and caring part of your community and volunteer or donate to help your neighbors,” encourages Frisbie. You can contact her for more information at 509-557-5165 or orovillechamber@orovillewashington.com .