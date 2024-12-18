Oroville pharmacist Dick Larson will retire at the end of the year

Dick Larson, owner of Oroville Pharmacy, plans on retiring at the end of the year, after 48 years in business as a pharmacist.

OROVILLE – Dick Larson, owner of Oroville Pharmacy, plans on retiring at the end of the year, after 48 years in business as a pharmacist.

While the pharmacy will close its doors, it will reopen sometime in the new year after a remodel by the building’s soon to be new owners, Mike and Stephanie Steinman. The Steinmans own Lakeside Pharmacy in Oroville and Whitestone Pharmacy in Tonasket.

Oroville Pharmacy has been in business with a Larson as the pharmacist since 1940 when his father, Joe Larson, bought the business.

“Then in 1941, following the attack on Pearl Harbor, my dad enlisted in the Navy and was off for three and a half years. They couldn’t run it as a pharmacy, but they kept the doors open. My dad’s sister kept it open,” said Larson.

When his dad got back from the service, Dick Larson ran the pharmacy with his mother, Ruth, until his father’s death and he took over in 1976.

Before his parents got married, his mom had worked for Washington Water Power showing people how to use electrical and gas appliances in Eastern Washington. She returned to Idaho while Joe Larson was in the Navy then came back when he returned to get married,” said Larson, who adds that his mom, who worked into her 80s at the pharmacy, passed away about 15 years ago.

Larson said his dad worked in the pharmacy every day for seven years straight one time. Back then they were open every day of the week. Monday through Saturday they opened at 8:30 in the morning.

“Dad would take lunch at 11 a.m. and come back and work until 5:30 p.m. when he took dinner and be back at 7 p.m. They were open until 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night. They were open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday,” said Larson.

Dick Larson attended college at Eastern Washington University and Washington State University. He earned his Pharmacy Degree at North Dakota State.

“I wanted to come back to Oroville and I knew the opportunity was there. I was in my twenties and Dr. Holmes and Dr. Wiley tried to get me to go to medical school to be a doctor, but I didn’t want to spend more years in school and I have never regretted the decision,” he said.

Larson grew up hunting and fishing around Oroville and that was another thing that brought him back when he wanted to begin his career. A look at the many animals on display at the pharmacy shows that over the years he has traveled extensively on his hunting adventures.

Larson said a big part of Oroville Pharmacy’s business was Canadian trade, especially when there were no alcohol sales in Canada on Sundays. Many people came to town seeking a place to have a drink and while here did their shopping at Oroville’s businesses.

Larson said while the Canadian business has slowed, mostly due to the high exchange rate, he says he can see it picking up in the future.

The other pharmacy in town during the 1970s was Tom’s Rexall, owned by Tom Keithley. When it burned down Larson helped make sure Keithley’s customers had a place to fill their prescriptions.

For 25 years, Larson’s former wife Sue worked as a pharmacist as well. He and Sue have a daughter, Olivia, who is a purchasing agent for Boeing on the west side of the state.

“I’ve been trying to sell the store and retire for a number of years. My daughter Olivia said ‘Dad, you and I have always talked about the things we will do when you retire, I think you should retire now while we still have time to do things together.’ There are only three Larsons left, me, Olivia and my sister and it’s time.”

Larson predicts pharmacies will be expected to provide more services than just filling prescriptions and over-the-counter products.

“Many already provide vaccinations, I think the number of services they provide will increase in the future,” he said.

Larson has served on the North Valley Hospital Board of Commissioners for 40 years. He said his term is up pretty soon but hasn’t thought whether he will run again.

“The hospital is a unique place, it has good administrators, good providers and staff. I have one person who tells me we have it made here. He said he could drive the five hours to Tonasket and get into the emergency room faster than he could in Everett,” said Larson.

In addition to his public service, he’ll have more time to spend hunting and fishing.

“Mike Borne says people come into town and say there is nothing to do in Oroville. We have the lake and fishing is really good all around here and there is a lot of public land for walking and hiking trails. And there is always golf, I haven’t gone golfing for two years. I’d like to get to do the things I liked to do, but couldn’t do when I got busy. I think I’ll find plenty to do,” he said.