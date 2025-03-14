Variety Show features local talent, raises money for scholarships

OROVILLE – The Oroville Scholarship Foundation and Oroville Music Department held their 17h Annual Variety Show and Auction at the American Legion Hall last Saturday, March 8 and featured a wide variety of entertainment and both live and silent auctions.

Mayor Ed Naillon was the Master of Ceremonies and Boone McKinney served as auctioneer.

Frank Grunert performed the “Star Spangled Banner” and later sang “My Little Runaway.” Halley Freeman, an Oroville Middle School music student played piano and sang “Stay” and Bella Freeman, an Oroville Elementary School music student, played piano and sang “7 Years.” Jody Evans and Ada Denison performed “You Raise Me Up.” Ashley Vowels gave her rendition of “The City of New Orleans.

There were also three well-received ensembles, Miniesterios Liamada Final performing “Alleluja” and “The Way Maker.” The band is composed of Venus Sanches, vocals; Isaac Rivera and Eberado Corrrales, sax; Daniel Sanchez, bass; Alex Sanchez, guitar; Mayerli Sanches, piano, Noe Rivera, trumpet and Capote Castrejon, drums. The Broken Strings Band performed “Johnny B Good” and “Old Time Rock and Roll” with Cash Duarte on vocals, Aaden McNair, Sadie Scott and Steve Brand on guitar, Kalil Butler on Bass and Anthony Herrick on drums. Tasha and the Clientelle performed rousing renditions of “Born Under a Bad Sign” and “365.” The band is composed of Tasha Gordon, voicer; Todd Silva, guitar, Peyton Clawitter, bass and Steve Blacker, drums.

Starting the evening was the We Totally Graduated Band, performing “Tom’s Diner” and “Brazil.” They are composed of Takar Lamberton and Ana Quezada on vocals; Dylan Herrick on trumpet, Stormy Knight on guitar and Peyton Clawitter on Bass and Kai Garcia on drums.

McKinney got the crowd to open their wallets for a good cause. Assisting him were the May Festival Royalty, Queen Crystal Nemeci and Princesses Ariona Nelson, Gwendolyn Thompson and Annalisa Quezada.