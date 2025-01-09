Rock, dine and donate: Stray Cat Strut Fundraiser announced

The Okanogan Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter is gearing up for its second annual Stray Cat Strut Fundraiser on March 8.

TONASKET – The Okanogan Animal Foster Care (AFC) Cat Shelter is gearing up for its second annual Stray Cat Strut Fundraiser, which will take place on March 8 at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center.

This much-anticipated event promises an evening of entertainment and community spirit, all in support of a worthy cause. Attendees will be treated to live music by local band pHFactor, alongside a delectable prime rib dinner prepared by John Desjardins. The evening will also feature live and silent auctions, door prizes and raffles, ensuring a fun-filled experience for all.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the AFC shelter, specifically to cover veterinary expenses for the cats and kittens in their care. In 2024, these costs exceeded $20,000, highlighting the importance of community support in meeting these financial demands, according to the organization.

Organizers and sponsor, Tonasket Interiors, are actively seeking donations of items for the auctions and raffles. Monetary contributions are also welcome and can be sent directly to the shelter at P.O. Box 3385, Omak, WA 98841.

For those interested in donating, volunteering, or sponsoring the event, Julie Alley at Tonasket Interiors is available for inquiries at 509-486-1096.

Tickets for the fundraiser will go on sale on Feb. 1, priced at $25 per person. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with music kicking off the evening, followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

Join the community in supporting the AFC shelter and help make a difference in the lives of local cats and kittens, said Alley.

The Community Cultural Center of Tonasket is located at 411 S. Western.