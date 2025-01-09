Recalling the news and newsmakers of 2024

This week we review some of the stories that appeared in the G-T the second half of the year.

Last week we took a look at some of the headlines that appeared in the Gazette-Tribune during the first six months of 2024. This week we review some of the stories that appeared in the G-T the second half of the year.

July

Family of common loons killed on Beaver Lake – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police are asking for any information on the shooting and killing of two adult common loons and their chicks on Beaver Lake in the Okanogan Highlands.

Council approves Phase 1 of Perfect Passage Project – Kurt Holland tells the Tonasket Council that the city has secured an additional $800,000 and a bid was awarded for Schedule A of the project to pave the downtown section of Whitcomb Ave. and improve sidewalks and storm drainage to keep businesses from being flooded during extreme rain situations.

Large bicycle tour coming to Oroville – A non-profit tour group plans on visiting Oroville with 300 riders that will camp at Oroville’s Osoyoos Lake Veterans Memorial Park from July 16-18.

Oroville Council hears about jet ski races, pickleball and Ironwood – Chris Wooley with the Lake Osoyoos Cup Jet Ski Races appeared before council to discuss the race and talk about Deep Bay Park use.

Tonasket Council agrees to hire Pacific Security – With no police force of their own and no contract with the county sheriff’s office, the council agrees to take the Safety Committee’s recommendation to hire the private security firm, which will secure city facilities but will not have power to make arrests.

North Valley Hospital honored for ‘Quality Excellence’ – NVH has been selected as one of 13 hospitals in the state to be honored by the Washington State Hospital Association for the Critical Access Hospital Achievement of Quality Excellence program.

Oroville Council hears parks report from city planner – City Planner Kurt Danison focused mainly on parks, including their potential for improvement. He said work continues on the parks and recreation plan that was funded by a grant from the state Recreational Conservation Office and how having the plan will make it easier for the city to get grants for parks in the future.

Meet the Candidates for 7th Legislative District – Four candidates vying to be Washington’s next 7th District Representative to fill the seats being vacated by Joel Kretz and Jacqueline Maycumber are profiled.

August

Sunset Fire Burns 160 acres before being 100 percent contained – The Sunset Fire in the 9-Mile area northeast of Oroville started late Saturday morning and as many as nine planes scooping water to drop on the fire were visible to spectators at the Osoyoos Lake Cup jet ski races.

Construction project expected to wrap up by fall – The North Valley Hospital Board heard that construction will be most disruptive during this phase but should be completed by the fall, according to CEO John McReynolds.

Property owner voices concerns over public trail – Under public comments at the Oroville Council meeting, Tom Hart, a property owner by the Okanogan River, expressed concern about a public trail along the river near his property.

Easy Fire remains largest fire in the county – The Easy Fire, 17 air miles west of Mazama, reached 2,130 acres and is zero percent contained. It has led to part of the North Cascades Highway being closed.

County Commissioners terminate interlocal police service contract with Tonasket – At the end of July, the Okanogan County Commissioners agreed to terminate the contract after talks with the City of Tonasket, the county undersheriff and considering the staffing levels in the sheriff’s department.

Wauconda area woman still missing despite extensive search – Despite a massive effort that included assistance from Okanogan County Search and Rescue and a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter, a 77-year-old woman remained missing.

Breaking the silence: Empowering and saving lives this Suicide Prevention Month – September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to remember the lives lost to suicide, stopping to acknowledge those who have experienced suicidal thoughts and the many individuals, families and communities that have been impacted by suicide.

Man threatens Oroville officials with legal action over fireworks – Marty Pettit told the Oroville City Council and Mayor Naillon that they had 24 hours to submit their resignations or he would take legal action against them for not banning the use of personal fireworks this year.

September

Celebrating the Perfect Passage Project – Tonasket gathered to celebrate breaking ground on the Perfect Passage Project on Aug. 27. Mayor Pro Tem Alisa Weddle, said, “Our infrastructure, including critical systems like sewer, stormwater management and ADA compliance has long been in need of upgrades….”

Parent expresses concern over OHS Music Program – During public comment at the Oroville School Board meeting, a parent expressed her concerns about the program following the resignation of the former teacher.

Fur, feathers & Hide at the Fair – Front page features photos of kids and their entries at the Okanogan County Fair.

Council discusses demo date for old police building – The Tonasket City Council and Mayor René Moldonado gathered in a closed-door executive session to discuss what to do with the old police station building, which will be demolished during next year’s Phase II of the Perfect Passage Project.

Hospital administrator gives overview from safety survey – CEO John McReynolds says he is “really happy with the number of issues and that they are an easy fix.”

Settlement reached in OHA’s Clean Water Act suit against mining companies – Okanogan Highlands Alliance has reached a settlement agreement with Crown Resources and Kinross Gold USA to resolve the Clean Water Act suit over alleged violations at and near the Buckhorn Gold Mine, near Chesaw.

Oroville Police Chief says he wants to explore other pursuits – Chief Mike Langford said the pursuits might not necessarily be in law enforcement. “I think it is time I embark on other adventures,” said Langford.

October

Mayor announces temporary leave – Mayor Rene’ Maldonado announced he will be taking a temporary leave of absence due to a family emergency that requires his attention. Councilmember Alisa Weddle will fill in during the mayor’s absence.

A mighty wind – A rain and windstorm hit the north end of the county on Sept. 25 toppling several trees and knocking out power from Oroville to Ellisforde.

Paving of Ironwood Street to begin mid-October or sooner – While curbs and sidewalks have been completed, the repaving of the Oroville street and new striping, including for bike lanes, will start in mid-October.

General election candidates’ forum set for Oct. 8 – The Oroville Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum for local and state offices at the America Legion Post.

Gazette-Tribune receives awards at newspaper convention –The staff of the newspaper won several awards at the Washington Newspaper Publishers Convention, including a first and a second-place award for this year’s recreation guides.

Miss Rodeo Tonasket – Members of the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club crowned Miss Rodeo Tonasket, Izzabel Cruz.

Council holds Open Space (PROS) Plan Public Hearing – Oroville Mayor Ed Naillon opened the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan Public Hearing at the Oroville City Council meeting and Planner Kurt Danison said this was the fourth public meeting and the first public hearing. The plan was later approved by the council.

Oroville School Superintendent gives update on elementary project – Dr. Jeff Hardesty said the project, which includes the kitchen remodel, should be completed by Nov. 1, according to the Halmes Builder’s schedule.

November

Tonasket students receive threats over SnapChat – In a concerning incident that has raised some alarm, Tonasket School District informed the public that a group of elementary students has been receiving threatening messages via SnapChat.

County cleans up homeless camp under 12th Street Bridge – The cleanup was done by the Okanogan County Solid Wase and the sheriff’s office.

A heroine in uniform: The journey of a Vietnam War Army Nurse – Karen Schimpf is profiled on the time she spent in Vietnam providing medical care and bringing hope to countless soldiers and children in need.

Oroville approves housing authority’s Triangle Park Project – The Oroville City Council approves a Conditional Use Permit request from the Oroville Housing Authority for multi-family housing and a RV park located at 701 Fir Street.

Timm and McCloy appear to win in general election – After four election counts, Nick Timm appears to have won a seat on the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners and Lauran McLoy for Okanogan County PUD Commissioner.

Oroville community searches for missing local woman – The Oroville community and beyond rallied together to try and find Sofia Amaro who was last seen on Nov. 19. The search grew to include Okanogan County Search and Rescue.

December

Tonasket and Oroville host Christmas Tree lightings and more – North County will be kicking off the holiday season with Christmas tree lightings, bazaars, kids’ Christmas parties and more.

Council engages with Economic Alliance on future growth strategies – The Tonasket City Council heard from Roni Holder-Diefenbach, who was making the rounds of city councils throughout the valley, to discuss what Economic Alliance does and how it can work with the various cities in the county.

Oroville approves rate increase for water, sewer and garbage – The Oroville City Council approved a small rate increases on all the utilities they supply, both inside and outside the city limits.

All is calm: Strategies for a peaceful holiday season – As the holiday season approaches, the air fills with the scent of pine and the sound of festive music, but for many, it also brings a familiar sense of anxiety.

Council concludes year with final meeting led by mayor pro tem – Alisa Weddle led her last meeting as mayor pro tem as Rene’ Maldonado will return to his seat in the new year.

Oroville pharmacist Dick Larson will retire at the end of the year – Larson will close Oroville Pharmacy at the end of the year and the building will be reopened as Lakeside Pharmacy sometime in 2025.

City of Oroville adopts $10.4 million budget for 2025 – The Oroville City Council adopted the budget, which is smaller than the 2024 budget at their Dec. 17 meeting.

Oroville dedicates park to Jeff Bunnell – Oroville dedicated Triangle Park to Jeff Bunnell, a volunteer with The Oroville Initiative who says he is most proud of the work TOI did in the little park.

