Mt. Hull area man arrested on several charges after discharging firearm

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justen S. Williams at his shared family home after he allegedly discharged a firearm.

OROVILLE – In the evening hours of Jan 5, 2025, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male, later identified as Justen S. Williams, recklessly discharging a firearm.

The incident occurred at William’s shared family home on Roundup Road and several deputies were dispatched to the area. Information was gathered from family members who then decided to leave the residence for their safety, but one brother refused to leave, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

“A plan was made to safely extract Williams from the rural area home, with the assistance of the Chelan Regional Response Team. While the team was being assembled and en route to the scene, Williams fled his home still armed with the weapon, to a ridgeline,” said Undersheriff David Yarnell in a press release.

Okanogan County Deputies and Chelan Regional Response Team formed a perimeter around the property to contain Williams’ movements. Chelan Regional Response Team deployed a drone over Williams and began giving him lawful orders and advising him that he was under arrest, according to the Sheriff’s office.

“Williams did not comply and began shooting at the drone, damaging the device,” writes Yarnell in the release.

Law Enforcement learned Williams was suspected of stealing the firearm from a nearby residence. Williams is a convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess firearms. Williams was still in possession of the firearm at the time of his arrest. With the aid of less lethal equipment, Williams was disarmed and taken into custody.

Williams was booked on his felony outstanding warrant for the assaults on Okanogan County Sheriff’s Correction Deputies when he was last incarcerated.

Probable Cause for RCW 5A.52.020 Burglary in the first degree, RCW 9A.56.600 theft of a firearm, RCW 9.41.040 Unlawful Possession of a firearm and RCW 9A.48.080 has been established, according to the release.

“Potential federal charges for firing upon an aircraft. Williams is currently in custody,” writes Yarnell.

“Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Chelan Regional Response Team for their response to this very dangerous and complex situation.”