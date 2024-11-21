Oroville Community searches for missing local woman

The Oroville community and beyond is rallying together in hopes of finding Sofia Amaro, who was last seen on Tuesday morning, Nov. 19.

OROVILLE – The Oroville community and beyond is rallying together in hopes of finding Sofia Amaro, who was last seen on Tuesday morning, Nov. 19.

Amaro was reported missing by her family, who are concerned for her safety and well-being. She was last seen at her home in Oroville on Westlake Road. She did not take her phone, computer or her “beloved” dog.

The missing woman’s brother, Simon Amaro, said his sister “left a note saying she was planning to end her life. We are looking frantically for her car.”

According to her family, Amaro is driving a white Toyota Prius. There may be a dream catcher hanging off the rearview mirror. Amaro is approximately five foot seven and has black hair.

The family and many community members have organized search efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-422-7232.