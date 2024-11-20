County election officials say all votes tallied; certification is Nov. 26

Election officials say there are no more general election ballots to be tabulated after the fifth count was held Wednesday, Nov. 20.

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County election officials say there are no more general election ballots to be tabulated after the fifth count was held Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The results, however, remain unofficial until the election is certified by the Okanogan County Election Canvassing Board on Nov. 26.

The latest count presents no surprises and all candidates for Okanogan County offices who were leading before are continuing to.

In the race for Okanogan County Commissioner District 1, Nick Timm will be the new county commissioner. Timm received a total of 11,298 votes. 63.19 percent. His opponent, Marc Doney, received 6,580 votes, 36.81 percent. In the new year Timm will take over the seat from Commissioner Chris Branch, who decided not to seek re-election to another four-year term.

As of the fifth count, Lauren McCloy appears to be the victor for the position of Okanogan County Public Utility District (PUD) Commissioner, District 2. She had 9,439 ballots, 52.69 percent, cast in her favor. Wayne “Bud” Stevie received 8,480 votes, or 47.32 percent.

The City of Tonasket’s Proposition No. 1 Sales and Use Tax Levy within the city has also passed. The proposition received 267 votes, 61,95 percent, in favor of its passage. A total of 164 voters, 38.05, cast ballots against the measure.