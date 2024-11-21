Historic Tonasket American Legion wall is set for upgrade

TONASKET – The Tonasket American Legion Post 82 building located on South Western Avenue, behind Grant’s Market, is undergoing a significant renovation, as plans to replace its aging west wall unfold.

Commander Chris Brock said the decision comes after routine inspections and discussions revealed structural concerns with the wall that required attention to ensure the safety and longevity of the community landmark.

“The wall is made of brick, currently. The bricks are soft and starting to deteriorate. That wall is getting ready to give way, and so we are getting a new wall put in. We’ve been talking about doing something about the wall for several years now. We’ve had several contractors come and look at it. There are not a lot of contractors that will deal with brick walls,” said Brock.

Local contractor Andy Gasho is conducting the project which Brock said, “should be done in two weeks.” During this time the building will remain accessible and operational.

The building, a staple in the community since sometime in the 1950s, has served as a venue for numerous events, including events that advocate for veterans and their families.

For further information, regarding the project or ways to support, please contact American Legion Post 82 at 509-486-2382.