Oroville announces annual Spring Clean-up

OROVILLE – Oroville has scheduled its annual Spring Clean-up with city crews making pickups of yard waste and other items on Wednesday, April 5

Oroville residents may schedule pickups of burnable items, like leaves, limbs, grass and clippings, by calling city hall at 509-476-2926.

The city will no longer be accepting regular household garbage, tires, etc. While burnables will be accepted, they must be separated and placed into cardboard boxes, paper bags or plastic bags. Limbs should be bundled for easy pickup.

In addition to burnables, appliances and some metals will be picked up at no charge.

The city reminds residents that leaves and lawn clippings can always be dumped at the sewer treatment plant located at the south end of Juniper.

The mayor and city council are encouraging all residents and property owners to take pride in the community by participating in the Spring Clean-up. They hope people take advantage of this opportunity to cleanup their neighborhood.