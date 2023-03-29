Muriel (Finley) Bradley

Muriel Bradley

Muriel Marlene Bradley, 84, went to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 19, 2023 following a brief illness.

Muriel was born in Tonasket, Washington on February 7, 1939 to Leonard and Ethel (Billups) Finley. Born third of seven children, Muriel was raised on the Finley Family Orchard between Tonasket and Oroville.

She attended schools in Tonasket and married her childhood sweetheart, R.A. (Bob) Morgan, at age 16, and had her four children by the time she was 21. The family resided in Tonasket, Holden Village and Wenatchee before settling in the Tri-Cities.

After raising her children, Muriel lived in Everett and Whidbey Island, where she met and married Roger Bradley in 1981. They settled in Cle Elum for many years. Desiring to be close to her mom in her final years, Muriel moved to Marysville where she lived until 2019, at which time she moved to Cashmere to be near her family.

When Muriel was young, she received her nickname “Myrtle Turtle” from her sister which led to a lifetime enjoyment of collecting turtles. The grandkids remember trying to count her many turtles and gave up after 200. Muriel also enjoyed working in the hospitality industry throughout her life, including many years at Taylor’s Landing (Mukilteo) and Cottage Cafe (Cle Elum).

Muriel’s sunshine personality characterized her life and she will always be remembered for her quick-wit, sarcastic humor, beautiful smile and unconditional, unending love for her family. Her love for the Lord saw her through many trials in her life and in later years, became a strong source of strength and comfort. Muriel spent her last week sharing Jesus with everyone she met and her final wish, repeated often, was that everyone in her family join her in heaven.

Muriel is survived by her children, Debbie (Gary) Mayer of Wenatchee, Pam Millward of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ken Morgan of Ronald, Washington and Brenda (Brant) Rasmussen of Wenatchee; her brothers, Ronald (Joan) Finley of Oroville and Jonnie (Suzy) Finley of Salem, Oregon and her sister, Joanne (Tom) Wills of Lake Stevens, Washington; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Judy and her brothers Jerry and Lloyd.

A celebration of Muriel’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Sage Hills Church in the Fireside Room, 1601 5th Street, Wenatchee.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Muriel’s friends and the wonderful staff at Epledalen Assisted Living in Cashmere for their loving care and warm acceptance.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.