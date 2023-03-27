U.S. Marshals Services offering reward leading to arrest of murder suspect

Dylan Harrington

SPOKANE – The U.S. Marshals Service-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of a man charged in the February 2022 murder of an elderly couple at their property in Okanogan County.

Dylan Harrington, 27, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body with national extradition.

Harrington is believed to have shot to death Dave and Gerlyn Covey, 80 and 66, respectively, of Omak. The couple were found deceased at their property near Chesaw Feb. 16, 2022. Their bodies had been burned and a sheet of plywood placed over them in an apparent effort to conceal them. The search for the Coveys began after the couple’s truck had been found abandoned Feb. 13, 2022.

Detectives with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office identified Harrington as a person of interest after they found the bodies. Detectives believe he had been squatting nearby and stealing supplies from the Coveys.

“Dylan Harrington is accused of a most heinous crime which demonstrates a clear disregard for human life,” said U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington Craig Ellis Thayer. “We will continue to work with our partners at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and use every resource at our disposal to find him and bring him to justice.”

Harrington is a white male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Harrington’s location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online via the USMS Tips App.