North County Community Christmas Tree Lightings on Saturday, Tonasket has Winterfest on Friday and Saturday

NORTH COUNTY – Tonasket and Oroville have their annual Christmas Tree Lightings, as well as many other fun activities planned for this weekend.

Tonasket Chamber of Commerce will host Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 2. It starts with the Elf Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the “This ‘n That Gift Shop.” There is also a chili competition between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. From 2 p.m. Santa will be on hand for pictures with Santa. The parade is set for 5 p.m. with the Tonasket Community Tree Lighting following.

In Oroville, the Christmas Tree Lighting and events are sponsored by the Oroville Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Oroville Community Library, 1276 Main. The Christmas Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and features Santa who will be delivered to the library where folks can get a selfie (or is that elfie?) with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the North Pole Civic Room. Kids are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa. The official Oroville Community Christmas Tree lighting takes place at 6 p.m.

Throughout the event, there will be kids’ crafts in the library, hot dogs and cocoa being served by Oroville Scout Troop #26 and songs and music by community members and the OHS band. There will also be a drawing for the Business Bingo Blackout game in the Civic Room. See the chamber’s ad on page 3 to learn more.

Winterfest Activities

Tonasket officially kickstarts their Winterfest on both Friday, Dec. 1. The Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave., will have a holiday bazaar featuring many vendors. It takes place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 103 S. Whitcomb Ave., will have a bazaar as well on both days. There will be several vendors, featuring gift items and Christmas décor for sale. There are also walking tacos available. The bazaar is Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jean’s on 3rd located at 233 Joseph Ave. is having an open house on Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and there will be snacks available.

On Saturday, OK Chevrolet, 512 S. Whitcomb, will host a bazaar with multiple vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Tonasket Community Church will host their annual bazaar at 4th and Tonasket Ave. on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their popular cinnamon rolls will be available starting at 9 a.m. and there’s lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Music will be performed by Roz & Lois.

And, that’s not all, the Tonasket Senior Center, 22 E. 5th St., is promising multiple vendors from 9 a.m. to. 5 p.m. At the Tonasket Youth Center, 305 S. Joseph Ave., the Cub Scouts are having a rummage sale featuring household items, hot cocoa, spiced cider and baked goods.