Sammie Sue Ritter

Sammie Sue Ritter, 93, of Oroville, Washington, went home to her Lord and Savior on November 16, 2023. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His godly ones. Psalm 116:15

Sammie was born in Oroville, the oldest daughter of Harold and Della (Sawyer) Forney.

She graduated from Oroville High School in 1948. Sammie met Vern Ritter at the local Methodist church where he was teaching a summer Sunday school class. Vern and Sammie married on June 24, 1950 and raised three children, Jan, Scott and Shelley. The family lived in Okanogan, Washington, Shelton, Washington, Kirkland, Washington and Greeley, Colorado. After retirement, Vern and Sammie returned to Oroville to settle among the apple orchards that had originally brought Vern here, where their love story continued.

Sammie enjoyed gardening and grew beautiful flowers and lovely vegetables, a passion she shared with her mother, sister and children. Sammie was also a skilled seamstress and used her talent to make clothing and quilts for impoverished children in various countries around the world. She also traveled with Vern on mission trips to Mexico on many occasions.

Sammie enjoyed a good game of Pinochle and played frequently with friends and family. She also enjoyed painting, a hobby she continued into her last year.

Sammie is survived by her brother, Jerry Forney; children, Jan Ellis, Scott Ritter and Shelley Park; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Joyce Greene and her husband, Vern.

Sammie was surrounded by loved ones when she slipped quietly into the arms of Jesus in the early evening hours of a beautiful autumn day in the Okanogan Valley. We will always carry the imprint of Sammie’s life of faith and love in our hearts.

A memorial service in honor of Sammie Sue is planned for Saturday, December 9th at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Free Methodist Church. A luncheon will follow the service.