Conservation District, Colville Tribes and ranchers work together to restore Antoine Valley Creek

Volunteers help to restore 2.5 miles of Antoine Creek with the Okanogan Conservation District, aided by local ranchers and the Colville Confederated Tribes. Oroville High School students also helped to plant several species of native plants along the creek. Okanogan CD/submitted photo

Submitted by Aaron Wold, Okanogan CD Range Lead

TONASKET – The Okanogan Conservation District has been working with local ranchers Derek and Austin Olma and the Confederated Colville Tribes to restore 2.5 miles of Antoine Valley Creek. The project aims to improve the water quality of the creek and the health and productivity of rangeland ecosystems.

One of the key components of the project has been the completion of three miles of wildlife-friendly exclusion fencing this spring, which was followed by the planting of riparian plants and native grasses, that had been under strain due to heavy use and drought.

Okanogan CD was grateful for the assistance of Oroville High School volunteers who were a part of the supervised Agricultural Experience group of students from the Oroville Greenhouse. The planting project included 125 Redosier Dogwood, 125 Wax Currants, 125 Roses, and 125 Snow Berry plants.

This project is a prime example of the importance of collaboration in conservation. By working together, the district, Colville Tribes, local ranchers, and conservation organizations are making a significant impact on the health and productivity of our rangeland ecosystems, ensuring that they remain healthy and sustainable for future generations.

The Conservation District wants to express their appreciation for funding this project to the Washington State Department of Ecology the Mule Deer Foundation, Washington State Conservation Commission, Salmon Recovery fund and Sustainable Farms and Fields fund.

Do you live within the Antoine Valley Creek watershed and have an idea for a conservation project? The Okanogan Conservation District has been awarded funding from the Department of Ecology that provides an opportunity for all landowners in the Antoine Creek Watershed to receive technical assistance, resources, and funding for conservation projects.

The Okanogan Conservation District is a non-regulatory organization and working with them is always voluntary. Those that have a project in mind that may enhance or protect natural resources are asked to contact them. Their information can be found online at Okanogan Conservation District Contact.