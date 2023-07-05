Library Summer Programs in full swing in Oroville, Tonasket

Tonasket librarian Sara Dunn invites readers of all ages to come check out the different summer crafting and reading activities held at the library. She said there is something for everyone and back by popular demand is the “Guessing Jar.” Summer readers can take a guess at how many starbursts are in the jar and win a prize. Laura Knowlton/staff photo

NORTH COUNTY — North Central Washington Libraries annual Summer Library Program is in full swing for the summer, offering free activities and programs for all ages at its 30 library locations across their five-county service area.

According to NCWL, their Summer Library Program is designed to encourage community connections through fun, community-centered activities all summer long.

Readers of all ages have already signed up for the Oroville Summer Library Program. There are challenges and prize drawings for everyone. Oroville Public Library/submitted photo

Summer readers can sign up in person at a library branch or community bookmobile. Fun activity packs are available for kids and teens and there will also be Book Bingo for adults that will encourage reading, finding your voice, and exploring the library and your community. Readers can earn rewards for reading and participating in activities. When you sign up for our Summer Library Program, you will get a book bingo card to keep track of your summer reading. If readers need inspiration for their book bingo the librarians have created lists of recommendations.

The summer program is also available online through the Beanstack website and app. The online program mirrors the print activity packs and offers virtual reading and activity challenges for all ages. Readers will earn digital badges and raffle tickets to enter to win prizes.

The Oroville and Tonasket NCW library locations will offer their own schedule of events over the summer, which may include mariachi performances, ukulele jam sessions, art exploration, yoga, STEM activities, and much more. Participants are encouraged to check out the event calendar (use the filters to find your library) for specific details and schedules.

In addition to a full lineup of local programming, NCW libraries will offer three virtual programs: Writing Program for Adults,Virtual Music Technology, Magic Tricks and Secrets.

Prize-winning journalist, essayist and teacher Kristen Millares Young will lead two interactive writing workshops that will help participants tell their own stories. Each hour-long session will begin with a one-page reading to inspire group discussion, followed by timed prompts that guide individual writing sessions.

Award-winning music producer Brent Daniels will lead a high-energy, interactive program that shows how everyday devices are used by professionals to create the music and sounds people love. Participants will create an original track.

Magician Jeff Evans will lead an interactive show where you can follow along and participate from home. Participants will learn three simple magic tricks and stunts they can use to amaze their friends and family.

There is still time to sign up for the summer program. Stop by your local library branch or two community bookmobiles to sign up.