Community celebrates New Year in style at Tonasket Rodeo Grounds

TONASKET- The Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club successfully ushered in the New Year with a breathtaking fireworks display that illuminated the night sky and delighted attendees of all ages.

The event, held on Dec. 31 at the rodeo grounds, was a resounding success, drawing a large crowd from the community and beyond.

Festivities began at 6:30 p.m. and guests enjoyed an array of potluck-style food, cozy bonfires, and hot beverages.

Around 8 p.m., fireworks lit up the sky with a stunning show, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

The Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club, renowned for its dedication to community engagement, expressed gratitude to everyone who participated and supported the event.

The event’s success was made possible thanks to the generous support of local sponsors, including Midway Building Supply, OK Chevrolet, Grant’s Family Foods, The Junction, Maldonado Orchards/Tims Saw Shop, Tonasket American Legion, Lee Franks Mercantile and Byer’s Market, whose contributions helped bring the celebration to life. The club looks forward to continuing its tradition of hosting family-friendly events in the future.

“Thanks to our local sponsors for their continued support and community involvement,” said Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club.

For those who missed the celebration, highlights and photos are available on the club’s social media page.