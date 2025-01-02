Okanogan County ushers in new era with swearing-in ceremony

Okanogan County welcomed its newly elected officials during the Okanogan County Commissioner board meeting held on Monday, Dec. 30.

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County welcomed its newly elected officials during the Okanogan County Commissioner board meeting held on Monday, Dec. 30.

Among those being sworn into office was District 2 Commissioner Andy Hover who was re-elected after being unopposed in the Nov. 5, General Election. Hover was first elected in 2016. Nick Timm was elected as District 1 Commissioner after defeating his opponent, Marc Doney.

Timm will fill the seat on the board vacated by Chris Branch who chose not to run for another four-year term on the Board of County Commissioners.