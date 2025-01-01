Kenneth Cockle, 82, of Puyallup, Wash., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. He was born on Sept. 17, 1942 to Roy and Lucile Cockle in Tonasket, Wash.

Kenneth Lee Cockle, 82, of Puyallup, Washington, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Ken was born on September 17, 1942 to Roy and Lucile Cockle in Tonasket, Washington. After Ken graduated second in his class from Molson High School in 1960, he went on to study barbering at Bates Technical College. After graduating, he started his first job in Oroville, but moved west and opened the Valley Barbershop, where he worked for more than 40 years. He took pride in his business and it has been a cornerstone of the community for more than five decades.

High school sweethearts, Ken married Karen Rise on February 11, 1961. They went on to have six children: Kenny, David, Rodney, Brian, Nicole and Kara Lee. Ken (and Karen) was active within the Puyallup community: a member of Jaycee’s, served as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church and the current Master of the Riverside Valley Grange. In 2002, Ken retired from the barbershop. He enjoyed spending his retirement years with his family and traveling “home” to Eastern Washington. For dad, a “good” day meant accomplishing something every single day!

Ken was predeceased by his parents; his son, Dave and his brothers, Richard, Steve and Garold. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Kenny (Cathy), Rod (Jeannie), Brian (Corrie), Nicole (Jeff), and Kara (Matt); his 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was a beloved father and grandfather and a wonderful example of what it means to be a good man.

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Puyallup on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. A later celebration will be held in Molson on Saturday, June 28.