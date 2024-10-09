Caring for our companions: Free spay and neuter clinic offered

In Okanogan County, the issue of pet overpopulation is a pressing concern that leads to countless animals facing abandonment and euthanasia.

OKANOGAN COUNTY – In Okanogan County, the issue of pet overpopulation is a pressing concern that leads to countless animals facing abandonment and euthanasia. Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR), a local non-profit, is on a mission to address this problem, providing accessible, low cost, or no- cost, surgical procedures aimed at reducing the number of homeless animals.

TOAR invites all animal lovers to join them for what they call a transformative community event, the Big Fix 2.0, a free spay and neuter clinic, taking place from Monday, Oct. 14 to Thursday, Oct. 17. Vaccines will be included with the surgery. The event will be held at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail Rd., Okanogan.

This event aims to promote responsible pet ownership while reducing the number of stray animals within Okanogan County. Surgeries will be performed by Good Fix, a program of Greater Good Charities, featuring a team of specially trained high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter veterinarians from across the country, all licensed in Washington.

The clinic is for cats and dogs alike. All breeds and sizes will be accepted. Dogs must meet the following criteria: They must be at least two months old and two pounds, 10 years old or younger and in overall good health. No food for pets after midnight (water is OK). A quick health check will be performed by vets before surgery. Pet owners can bring as many animals they need to. Intake will stop once capacity is reached each morning.

Pet owners are encouraged to arrive early as capacity is reached quickly and is on a first come, first serve, basis. Check-in will be in a drive-through format. Volunteers will direct pet owners and their furry friends to line up based on arrival. Check in begins at 7:30 a.m. but cars historically begin to line up much earlier. The last clinic capacity was met by 6:15 a.m each day. The community can expect a wait and are asked to bring their own drinks and snacks and to be patient with the volunteers.

Pamela Schull said TOAR moved to Okanogan County in 1995 and noticed the problem of overpopulation and stray animals right away.

“We owned property up in the Chesaw area and I noticed a problem with animals immediately. We had all of these stray cats showing up. I don’t know how many little kittens we rescued. I recognized the need very early on.”

Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix program collaborated with Team Okanogan Animal Rescue earlier this year to offer a free spay and neuter clinic for cats and dogs. During the first round of Good Fix clinics held in May, more than 1,000 dogs and cats were sterilized over a four-day period. Through multiple clinics held in Okanogan County, the team hopes to help prevent and minimize stray populations over time.

“The Okanogan County Commissioners agreed to not charge us for the use of the building. It’s such a benefit to our county,” said Schull, who added that the county does not have designated Animal Control Officers and really need a minimum of two.

“It’s going to take people standing up and saying this is a huge problem and needs to be moved up the list,” she said.

According to Schull, Omak Police Chief, Dan Christensen conducted a study and looked at all the calls for the year, for each town, plus county calls, and animal control represented a large amount of the overall calls.

Schull said free spay and neuter clinics like the Big Fix 2.0 play a crucial role in promoting community health and welfare, particularly in areas with high populations of stray and unwanted animals. This not only helps control the pet population but also offers health benefits for the animals, including a reduction of certain health risks and behavioral issues, according to Schull. By allowing pet owners to access these services for free, clinics can significantly impact the well-being of animals in the community by providing spay and neuter surgeries, without fees and helps local pet owners manage the responsibility of pet ownership effectively.

The Big Fix 2.0 will offer basic vaccination and microchipping services to promote overall pet health and safety. Beyond medical services, the clinic will provide educational resources about responsible pet ownership, including nutrition and general care.

Members of TOAR said they are focused on providing access to free or low cost spay and neuter services, distributing pet food and supplies and acting as a safety net for families who have veterinarian bills they can’t afford.

By offering these services, TOAR hopes to see significant improvements in community pet health. By lowering pet overpopulation, these clinics help reduce the number of animals entering shelters and the likelihood of euthanasia. The goal is for the community to experience less strain on local animal control services and reduced public health risks associated with stray animals.

For more information, those who wish to support these initiatives through donations, volunteering or spreading awareness can contact at teamokanogananimarescue.org. By supporting the clinics, community members contribute to a brighter future for countless animals and the community, according to TOAR.