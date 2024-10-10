Wanda Kay Mattix, 79, Loomis, Wash., died Oct. 2, 2024. Born in Fairplay, Colo., on Sept. 15, 1945, to Stanley G. Cook and Opal G. (Darrah) Cook.

Wanda Kay Mattix, 79, of Loomis, Washington, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2024. Born in Fairplay, Colorado, on September 15, 1945, to Stanley G. Cook and Opal G. (Darrah) Cook, Wanda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She touched many lives with her warmth and love for the outdoors.

Wanda is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Dave Mattix; her son, Ted Mattix; and son-in-law, Phil Cox. She was a proud grandmother to Travis Mattix, Brandon Mattix, David Cox, and Patrick Cox and great-grandmother to Elijah, Isaac, and Hannah Mattix. She is also survived by her sister, Bev McDaniel.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Roxy Ann Cox and her siblings, Ray Morris, Bob Morris and Dianne Zeleski.

Known lovingly as “Nana” by many, Wanda cherished spending time outdoors, whether camping with family, taking scenic drives, or simply sitting in her front yard swing, surrounded by her animals. She volunteered as an EMT, always ready to help others and enjoyed a good conversation with neighbors and friends.

In accordance with Wanda’s wishes, no services will be held.

