Roger A. Stucker, Oroville, died on Sept, 26, 2024. He was born March 12, 1953 to Marian and Slim Stuckerin in Genesee, Idaho.

Roger A. Stucker passed away, surrounded by his loving family, at Central Washington Hospital on September 26, 2024 after an extended hospital stay. He was able to continue caring for others by his gift of sight through corneal donation.

Roger was born March 12, 1953 in Genesee, Idaho. The family moved to Sun Cove Resort near Oroville in 1964. He grew up there on Wannacut Lake with siblings Rodney and Teresa and enjoyed helping guests around the resort with fishing and many summer resort activities, including diving for sunken boat motors.

Roger loved working with motors and excelled in fixing things and making them work. After graduating from Oroville in 1971 he moved to Pullman where he began his automotive career working alongside his older brothers Bill, Bob and Jim while learning more about the automotive industry. Following this internship, he grew his own wings and stepped into a position at Sound Ford becoming the youngest service writer in the U.S. at a Ford dealership. During this time he became a father for the first time to a beautiful baby girl, Julie.

In 1979 he married the love of his life, Liz Vandiver, also of Oroville. Together they formed a solid partnership homesteading on Ellemeham Mountain where they raised two sons, Ryan and Michael. Roger deeply loved his family and lived his life ensuring their needs were met. He guided the boys to be good men while having fun along the way. Roger took the family on many fun and awesome adventures from Alaska to Australia that were wonderful family growth and bonding times.

Roger had a lifelong passion for the outdoors, counting memories of hunting pronghorn in Montana, caribou in Alaska, deer off his front deck and fishing for Wannacut Lake rainbow trout among his favorites.

He prioritized the needs of those around him often at his own expense. He encouraged many youth to participate by including them in motorcycle and snowmobile adventures. He was committed to the community through volunteering on the ambulance and covering football games and helping youth repair their vehicles.

Roger also took great pride in his work as the Oroville School District Transportation Supervisor and made student safety his priority. He maintained a long record for no out-of-service designations for the school buses used to transport students. Upon retiring from school, he was able to enjoy a little more time in the woods driving logging trucks.

Roger leaves his wife Liz at home and three children, Julie (Mike) Allen, Ryan (Lisa) Stucker and Michael (Tara) Stucker and grandchildren, Haley (Grant) Shurtliff, Hope (Dylan) Hillsman, Teagan and Corbin Stucker; siblings, Kenny Line, Dave (Pam) Stucker, Gary (Velvet) Stucker, Rodney (Karla) Stucker and Teresa (James) Kitterman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian (Bennett Line) and Slim Stucker and brothers, Bill, Bob and Tony Line and sister, Patty Estes.

No services are scheduled at Roger’s request. Memorials may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Bergh Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.