Ben Bowman Hylton passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in Tonasket, Washington on June 15, 1936 to Ben E. and Ellen (Hawkins) Hylton.

U.S. Navy

Ben graduated from Lincoln High School, Tacoma, Washington, in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy on submarine USS Blackfin and in 1959 married Joan Inlow.

Ben leaves a legacy of love and service. Ben and Joan entered Brethren Volunteer Service and he served as Pastor of several churches in Virginia and North Carolina and later as Migrant Day Care director in Florida. In 1970, they moved back to Washington state where he served as Boys Ranch director in Wauconda, worked as a carpenter and equipment operator at Biles-Coleman in Omak and was later self-employed as a carpenter and handyman.

Ben was a gardener, caregiver, disaster relief worker in Louisiana in 2006, church leader, Sunday School teacher, Family Camp leader, ventriloquist (with Alphonzo), youth baseball coach, youth soccer coach, football chain gang, videographer, EMT, First Aid and CPR instructor, certified scuba diver, Ski Patrol director (Sitzmark), fisherman, family man, pancake flipper (Family Camp, Christmas Eve Breakfast), singer – wonderful singing voice, seemingly endless song repertoire – All-State choir in high school, Navy submarine base choir in Pearl Harbor, church choirs, assorted small singing groups.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Ben was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was generous with what he was given, did not let his left hand know what his right hand was doing, did not boast of his generosity, increased the size of his garden so that he could give more away, was devoted to caring for widows and orphans and to anyone in need.

Ben was a loving (and teasing) husband to Joan (Inlow) for 20 years (died in 1979) and to Sally (Hood) for 40 years. His sons and grandchildren were also recipients of his love and his playful teasing. If Ben teased you, you knew that he cared about you. He had a legendary sense of humor that was evident even in his final days.

Ben is survived by wife, Sally; sons, Pat (Leonore), Dave (Jessica), Zane (Trinity), Scott (Ann-Marie); grandchildren, Vanessa (Grant), Roxy, David, Arin, Cash, Tessa, Micah, Zephaniah, Josiah, Isaac, Bethany, Brooke; great-grandchildren Summer, James, Matthew, one due in November; sister, Glenda Watts, brother, Jim (Kelly) Scott and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by wife Joan, his parents, stepdad Steve Scott and brother-in-law Jim Watts.

Special thanks to the exceptional folks at Frontier Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care and guidance.

Memorials may be made to Whitestone Church or Joan Inlow Hylton Nursing Scholarship, both at 577 Loomis-Oroville Road, Tonasket, WA 98855, or to a charity of your choice.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.