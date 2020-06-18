Public Health reports two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oroville

COVID-19 in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health is reporting five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Okanogan County since the previous Friday update, including two cases in Oroville, two in Brewster and one in Omak.

As of 4 p.m. on June 16 in Okanogan County, the COVID-19 test results include: 79 confirmed cases, two deaths and 66 people recovering. Of the 2052 samples sent for testing, 1916 negative test results have been returned and 57 test results are pending.

“To date, there have been 79 cases of COVID-19 in Okanogan County, with the total cases doubling since May 15. Note that Mother’s Day and Memorial Day are highlighted (in the chart) along with the date Okanogan County moved to Phase 2. Following both Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, there has been an uptick in cases,” said the agency