Tasha G & Eva B’s Salon open by appoint or walk-in

Eva Brenon and Tasha Gordon use the big scissors to cut the ribbon at their salon in a ceremony held by the Oroville Chamber of Commerce. Also pictured are Oroville Chamber Board Member Peggy Shaw and Chamber President Rocky DeVon and Chamber Secretary Laura Curdie. Gary DeVon/staff photo

OROVILLE – Tasha Gordon and Eva Brenon, share space in a hair salon where the old Subway Sandwich Shop used to be at 2002 Main Street in Oroville.

They call their business Tasha G & Eva B’s Salon.

“We have been open since Aug. 28 of this year. Our hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.” said the two stylists.

The ladies say they can cut men’s, women’s and children’s hair, as well as having chemical services available. They also offer facial wax, styles and updos.

In the future, they would eventually like to offer retail, as well as mani/pedis and possibly lash extensions.

Gordon is from Sandpoint, Idaho and has lived in Oroville since March of this year, while Brenon has lived here for five years and originally hails from the Whidbey Island/Seattle area.

“I have a wonderful husband and three beautiful kids, ages two, nine and 13. We also have three dogs, chickens and Guinea pigs,” said Gordon.

“I have a husband and our only daughter; Raelynn is two years old. We have a pitbull, Miley, she is also our baby,” said Brenon.

When asked what they have to offer the community that is different than similar businesses, they said, “We have walk-in availability, as well as appointments. We also offer military veteran’s haircuts for $15.”

Right now, they are working winter hours, for full details see their ad on page 3. In order to contact the salon, phone 509-590-2975.