Rochelle Lee Singleton of Spokane Valley, Washington went to be with her Lord on October 9th, 2023. She was born on March 20th, 1960 in Tonasket, Washington to Darrell and Judy Bunch and was raised in Havillah, Washington.

After graduating from Eastern Washington University, she moved to Wenatchee, Washington where she met her husband, Kris Singleton. They married in 1986 and enjoyed 37 wonderful years of marriage together.

After 27 years in Wenatchee, they moved to Spokane Valley in 2010 where Rochelle worked as the accountant for Meals on Wheels of Spokane Valley until her passing.

She was a loving, faithful, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She was the glue of our family, an amazing cook and baker who loved to feed her family and in doing so, feed our souls. She made the warmest of homes with her hospitality, her big laugh, her love for gardening and her sincere care for us. Her kids and grandchildren were what made her smile the most. She gave herself in every way possible to supporting, caring, encouraging, building-up, celebrating with and nurturing her family. She enjoyed pinochle, sewing, quilting, reading and getting pedicures.

Of most importance, she loved her Savior, Jesus Christ. She left us an eternal legacy in her faithfulness to Christ.

She is survived by her husband Kris Singleton, children Kyle Singleton, Laura Lewton, Thomas Singleton, and Nicole Holzer, her brother Jim Bunch, her sisters Teresa Johnson and Rebecca Bunch-Burdick, her mother Judy Bunch and her 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Darrell Bunch.

Thank you for all you did for us Shelly, we love you.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at 11 a.m. at: Valley Bible Church, 3021 S. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99037.