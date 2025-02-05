Okanogan Horticultural Society Annual Meeting Feb. 6 at the fairgrounds Agriplex

Okanogan Hort Society meeting is Feb. 6 with pest management and horticultural information and three WSDA pesticide credits available.

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Horticultural Society meeting is Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Agriplex at the Okanogan County Fargrounds. There will be a a full day of pest management and horticultural information and three WSDA pesticide update credits will be available.

The event is co-sponsored by the WSU Extension and Okanogan County Horticultural Association. Lunch sponsor Chelan Fresh Marketing. No pre-registration required.

SCHEDULE

9:00 a.m.

Fire blight

Tianna DuPont, WSU Extension

The latest updates on fire blight research from a multistate project.

9:30 a.m.

Organic preharvest fungicides

Achour Amiri, WSU

Amiri will address preharvest key infection times and provide an update on the efficacy of tools available in organic

10:00 a.m.

Apple Maggot Update

Will Carpenter, Pest Board

10:10 a.m.

Break

10:30 a.m.

Codling moth management reminders

Dani Gray, WSU Extension

Remove sources: wild trees, bin piles, unpruned pollinizers. Mating disruptions works by delaying mating. Coverage

10:55 a.m.

Avoiding resistance in organic codling moth management

Tobin Northfield, WSU Entomology

Rotations. Numbers of virus applications.

11:20 a.m.

New codling moth tools

Betsy Beers, WSU Entomology

Efficacy information on new codling moth products.

11:40 a.m.

Mating Disruption

Glenn Thayer, Pacific Bio ControlImportance of point sources. How hand applied vs aerosols work. Using combinations of hand applied and aerosols in hot spots.

12:10 p.m.

Lunch – Sponsored by Chelan Fresh Marketing

1:40 p.m.

Apple and cherry fertility: getting the best bang for your buck

Bernardita Sallato, WSU Extension

2:20 p.m.

Transitioning to Organic Panel

3:00 p.m.

Policy Update

Jeff Lutz, Farm Bureau

3:20 p.m.

Closing and Pesticide Credits