Okanogan Horticultural Society Annual Meeting Feb. 6 at the fairgrounds Agriplex

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Horticultural Society meeting is Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Agriplex at the Okanogan County Fargrounds. There will be a a full day of pest management and horticultural information and three WSDA pesticide update credits will be available.
The event is co-sponsored by the WSU Extension and Okanogan County Horticultural Association. Lunch sponsor Chelan Fresh Marketing. No pre-registration required.
SCHEDULE
9:00 a.m.
Fire blight
Tianna DuPont, WSU Extension
The latest updates on fire blight research from a multistate project.
9:30 a.m.
Organic preharvest fungicides
Achour Amiri, WSU
Amiri will address preharvest key infection times and provide an update on the efficacy of tools available in organic
10:00 a.m.
Apple Maggot Update
Will Carpenter, Pest Board
10:10 a.m.
Break
10:30 a.m.
Codling moth management reminders
Dani Gray, WSU Extension
Remove sources: wild trees, bin piles, unpruned pollinizers. Mating disruptions works by delaying mating. Coverage
10:55 a.m.
Avoiding resistance in organic codling moth management
Tobin Northfield, WSU Entomology
Rotations. Numbers of virus applications.
11:20 a.m.
New codling moth tools
Betsy Beers, WSU Entomology
Efficacy information on new codling moth products.
11:40 a.m.
Mating Disruption
Glenn Thayer, Pacific Bio ControlImportance of point sources. How hand applied vs aerosols work. Using combinations of hand applied and aerosols in hot spots.
12:10 p.m.
Lunch – Sponsored by Chelan Fresh Marketing
1:40 p.m.
Apple and cherry fertility: getting the best bang for your buck
Bernardita Sallato, WSU Extension
2:20 p.m.
Transitioning to Organic Panel
3:00 p.m.
Policy Update
Jeff Lutz, Farm Bureau
3:20 p.m.
Closing and Pesticide Credits