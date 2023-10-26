Judith Ann Dean

Judith Ann Dean, age 81, of Loomis, Washington died at her home on October 18th, 2023. She was born June 27th, 1942 in Raymond, Washington to parents Donald and Arelene Schultz.

Judy attended Willapa Valley High School and was a member of the class of 1960. She was active in rodeo and she was a rodeo queen.

She was also a charter member of the Willapa Harbor Saddle Club and an active member of the Washington State Horseman’s Association. She trained and broke her own horses. A great lover of animals, she was always surrounded by her small five dogs. She loved gardening, hunting and fishing as well.

Always willing to help others, she often gave food, clothing, and furniture to those who needed it in the Loomis community.

She is survived by her son, Mike Brecht and her sister, Darlena Wilson. She was preceded in death by George D. Brecht; her son, George H. Brecht and her parents.

At her request, no services will be held.

Memorials can be made to N.O. Paws Left Behind Dog Rescue in Oroville, Washington. Condolences can be mailed to: Judy Dean, C/O Bergh Funeral Service, P.O. Box 37, Oroville, WA 98844

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.